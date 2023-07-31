America's Most Debated Candy Is Getting Its Own Nike Dunk

Brand: Nike

Model: SB Dunk High "Sweet Tooth"

Release Date: October 2023

Price: $120

Style code: FN5107-700

Buy: Nike SNKRS

When it comes to the candy debate, there is one particular sweet treat that continues to divide the nation: the infamous candy corn. Some say yuck, others say yum. We're going with the latter. Two bags, please.

Whether you love it or despise it, the divisive candy is getting its own Dunk.

The Nike SB Dunk "Sweet Tooth" borrows the candy corn's distinctive gradient design and bright hues (orange, yellow, and white), resulting in a tasty, bold scheme taking over the crisp leather upper.

At the same time, the Swoosh, also leather, gets a dose of bright yellow suede for the outline, as revealed in recent on-foot looks.

Indeed, the candy corn Dunk is quite a treat...or so someone thought, judging by the bite marks on the toe.

Forget about creases. There are teeth indents on the shoe's leather toe box, angled perfectly from the side as if someone tried to take a chunk out of the candy corn-inspired shoe.

Well, we see why they call it "Sweet Tooth" now. It ain't just a play on words.

Other noteworthy details on the Sweet Tooth Dunks include the stranger danger warnings, stating "DO NOT TAKE CANDY FROM STRANGERS," showcased on the shoe's back tongue tag and leather panelings. And in case this wasn't enough candy corn for you, there's a patterned insole boasting nothing but the highly-debated treat.

Nike SB Dunks shine throughout the year, especially during the holidays. Turkey Dunks for Thanksgiving. Stoned sneakers for 4/20. Lucky Dunks for St. Patrick's Day. The list goes on.

During Halloween 2021, the Nike SB Mummy Dunk was a certified hit, selling out instantly and asking for $500+ in select sizes on resale platforms.

Now, the Swoosh's skateboarding division is back with another spooky season-worthy shoe that looks so sweet you'll want to sink your teeth in them.

Well, too late.