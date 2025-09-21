A Texture-Heavy Nike Dunk Only Possible Through Wizardry

Nike is adding a touch of magic to its classic Dunk sneaker.

The Nike Dunk Low “Wizard” leans into spellbinding fantasy without losing the iconic DNA of the Dunk silhouette.

The shoe features inky black leather on the base, wrapped in rich purple overlays that read like midnight velvet under arena lights. The real gem is that glossy, jade-tinted Swoosh, a swirled, almost enamel finish that looks poured on rather than stitched. Frosted blue outsoles glow against a charcoal midsole, and pale mint laces thread the spell together.

It’s playful, yes, but the palette is tight and brings together a skatewear classic with some pretty cool wizardry.

After all, Nike loves anything Halloweeny, and every October it raids the costume trunk: skull-bulged Dunk Lows, X-ray Air Force 1 “Skeletons,” even stitched-up Book 1s and spider-webbed Vomero 5s. In that lineage, a “Wizard” Dunk isn’t a one-off vibe but the latest spell in a long, delightfully spooky run.

Nike hasn’t released final details yet, but expect pairs to appear on Nike’s website, with pricing around $140.

Spooky season has officially begun at the swoosh.

