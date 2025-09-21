Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A Texture-Heavy Nike Dunk Only Possible Through Wizardry

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 2

Nike is adding a touch of magic to its classic Dunk sneaker.

The Nike Dunk Low “Wizard” leans into spellbinding fantasy without losing the iconic DNA of the Dunk silhouette.

Shop Nike Dunk

The shoe features inky black leather on the base, wrapped in rich purple overlays that read like midnight velvet under arena lights. The real gem is that glossy, jade-tinted Swoosh, a swirled, almost enamel finish that looks poured on rather than stitched. Frosted blue outsoles glow against a charcoal midsole, and pale mint laces thread the spell together.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It’s playful, yes, but the palette is tight and brings together a skatewear classic with some pretty cool wizardry.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

After all, Nike loves anything Halloweeny, and every October it raids the costume trunk: skull-bulged Dunk Lows, X-ray Air Force 1 “Skeletons,” even stitched-up Book 1s and spider-webbed Vomero 5s. In that lineage, a “Wizard” Dunk isn’t a one-off vibe but the latest spell in a long, delightfully spooky run.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nike hasn’t released final details yet, but expect pairs to appear on Nike’s website, with pricing around $140. 

Spooky season has officially begun at the swoosh.

SHOP MORE NIKE

Multiple colors
NikeAstra Ultra
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeShox R4
$165.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeAstrograbber QS
$130.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Behold, Nike's Beautifully Beastly Dunk Shoe
  • The Nike Dunk Gone Wonderfully Wild
  • An Artful Nike Dunk, Decked Out in Handmade Harris Tweed
  • Nike's Proper "Panda" Dunk Gone Fuzzy
  • Nike's Hottest Dunk Is an Ultra-Stylish Harris Tweed Sweater Stepper
What To Read Next
  • The adidas Samba’s Stylish Cousin Has Expensive Taste
  • An Exhibition So Extra It Could Only Be Bvlgari
  • A Texture-Heavy Nike Dunk Only Possible Through Wizardry
  • The Next Step In A.PRESSE’s Menswear Takeover? World Domination (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Nike Air Max Sneakers Are Chunky, but Never Like This
  • The Earphones Are Great. The Earphone Case? Like Nothing Before
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now