Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Best Part of Nike's New-Old Skate Shoe Is Invisible

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 4

The Nike Dunk Low Retro reappears, but not fully.

The latest iteration of the sneaker comes with black leather overlays framing translucent violet panels that shift depending on the light, or your socks. 

Shop Nike

Some days they’re moody, some days they’re playful. They’re giving Rei Kawakubo’s Comme des Garçons clear Dunks or Invisible Woman AF1s, a sneaker that literally disappeared into Marvel canon.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

That’s the fun.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Nike has always loved a see-through sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

From ISPA cutouts to transparent Rifts, invisibility is a recurring flex. On the Dunk, though, one of Nike’s most recognizable silhouettes, it feels cheekier. A sneaker that’s everywhere suddenly hides in plain sight.

The Dunk has the history to back it up. Born in 1985 by Peter Moore (the same mind behind the Air Jordan 1), the shoe was co-opted in the late ’90s skate boom, prized for its stability, cushioning, and grippy sole. From court to halfpipe to runway, it’s always been a shapeshifter.

This pair leans fashion over function. Suddenly, your sock drawer becomes part of your styling kit. Sheer nylon, checked wool, bare ankles, every choice changes the shoe. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Nike Dunk Low Retro drops September 11 for $135 on Nike’s site.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

OttolingerDipped Pearl Necklace
$285.00
Available in:
One size
Casio G-ShockGA-V01-1A
$150.00
Available in:
One size
Highsnobiety x GestaltenThe Incomplete Vol. 2: Highsnobiety Guide to Creative Collaborations
$55.00
Available in:
One size

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Nifty "Seaweed" Dunks Are Surprisingly for Land Lovers
  • Nike's Lowkey "Black Cat" Dunks Are Highkey Fresh
  • Nike’s Icy “Yeti” Dunks Are More Adorable Than Abominable
  • You Can Wear LEGO x Nike Dunks. Or Build Them, Your Call
  • The Literal "Panda" Nike Dunks
What To Read Next
  • Nike’s Air Jordan 3 Is the World’s Best Dad Shoe (Literally)
  • Audi's Next Daring Leap
  • The Best Part of Nike's New-Old Skate Shoe Is Invisible
  • adidas' Ultra-Thin Sneaker Is Worth the Fuzz
  • New Balance’s All-New Dad Shoe Is Brilliantly Flat & Majorly Textured
  • Vans' Bulky Mule Is Snug Like an UGG Boot & Grippy Like a Skate Shoe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now