The Best Part of Nike's New-Old Skate Shoe Is Invisible

The Nike Dunk Low Retro reappears, but not fully.

The latest iteration of the sneaker comes with black leather overlays framing translucent violet panels that shift depending on the light, or your socks.

Some days they’re moody, some days they’re playful. They’re giving Rei Kawakubo’s Comme des Garçons clear Dunks or Invisible Woman AF1s, a sneaker that literally disappeared into Marvel canon.

That’s the fun.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Nike has always loved a see-through sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

From ISPA cutouts to transparent Rifts, invisibility is a recurring flex. On the Dunk, though, one of Nike’s most recognizable silhouettes, it feels cheekier. A sneaker that’s everywhere suddenly hides in plain sight.

The Dunk has the history to back it up. Born in 1985 by Peter Moore (the same mind behind the Air Jordan 1), the shoe was co-opted in the late ’90s skate boom, prized for its stability, cushioning, and grippy sole. From court to halfpipe to runway, it’s always been a shapeshifter.

This pair leans fashion over function. Suddenly, your sock drawer becomes part of your styling kit. Sheer nylon, checked wool, bare ankles, every choice changes the shoe.

The Nike Dunk Low Retro drops September 11 for $135 on Nike’s site.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.