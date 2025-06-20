You Can’t See This Ultra-Clean Air Force 1, It’s “Invisible”

The leading lady from Marvel’s First Family is finally getting her flowers, and her own sneaker. To celebrate the upcoming film Fantastic Four: First Steps, Nike is bringing back the Air Force 1 “Invisible Woman,” a rework of the cult-classic 2006 pair inspired by Sue Storm.

This “2.0” update keeps the signature clear TPU panels but dials things back in all the right ways. Gone is the full blue leather. In its place? Crisp white overlays and a soft grey Swoosh.

The translucent icy blue outsole and sparkling AF1 dubraes give the shoe a clean finish, while subtle hits of Fantastic Four blue on the tongue, insole, and heel branding quietly shout out the source material.

And let’s be honest, wouldn’t these look perfect under those blue-and-white Fantastic Four suits? Do you see the vision?

It’s less loud than the 2006 original, and better for it. These are more wearable and like Sue Storm herself, low-key powerful. (You do know she can control things on the atomic level, right?)

Naturally, the question follows: What would the rest of the Fantastic Four wear? Reed Richards would definitely design his own with stretch tech and Vibranium soles. Johnny Storm? Flame-proof kicks with built-in glow. And The Thing? He’s definitely been stomping around in white-on-white AF1s since day one (See Fantastic Four Silver Surfer).

The Invisible Woman Air Force 1 drops Fall 2025 for $130. Compared to previous superhero tie-ins, like the Jordan 1 “Origin Story” or Adidas x Marvel’s “Heroes Among Us” pack, this one nails the theme. The transparent upper just hits.

