Nike's Nifty "Seaweed" Dunks Are Surprisingly for Land Lovers

Nike's "Seaweed" Dunk Low sneaker isn't exactly what we expected. Instead of an ocean-themed Dunk, Nike instead made a sneaker for landlubbers.

The "Seaweed" Dunks are extremely outdoor-coded, featuring woodsy remakes of Nike's signature logo and even bug-patterned upper panels.

Elsewhere, the sneaker's smooth leather moments get wrapped in pleasing earthy tones like blue-greens and khaki greens. Nike also threw in a pair of bright, caution-orange shoelaces inspired by paracords used in outdoor and survival settings.

Although it may not be as aquatic as we initially thought, the "Seaweed" Dunks are still a very cool sneaker, nonetheless.

And they're now available on Nike's website for $100. Oh, and as of right now, the Dunks are exclusively available in kids' sizes.

Somewhere around the world, a seasoned sneakerhead probably let out a deep, sad sigh. Meanwhile, a mini sneaker enthusiast probably jumped for joy.

Nike has made some pretty solid kids' shoes, so good that adults even want them, from adorable "Abominable Snowman" Dunks to the cutest Air Maxes.

