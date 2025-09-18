Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

These Nike Slides Think They’re UGGs (Just Don’t Tell 'Em)

Written by Donovan Barnett in Style
Nike
1 / 6

Your toes can rest easy as the fall chills roll in, because one of Nike’s calmest shoes just became its fluffiest.

The Nike Calm Elevation Slide proves that slides for fall aren’t so absurd. Nike is dipping into the cozy lane UGG has been perfecting for years.

Shop Nike

The women’s exclusive silhouette has all the hallmarks of a house slide, with its minimal design, tonal branding, open heel, and toe freedom.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But here’s where it flips, the whole build sits on a chunky elevated midsole, a detail popping up everywhere from slides to loafers (think HOKA). 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Add fur lining across the footbed and under the forefoot strap, and suddenly you’ve got an UGG boot with the top cut off like a convertible. And it works.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

These slides read cozy first and sporty second. The Calm Elevation Slide “Light British Tan” drops Fall 2025 via Nike’s website. Perfect for staying toasty at home, or just flexing fur-lined comfort on the grocery run.

Who doesn’t love a good pair of comfy slides?

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
I LOVE NY® x HighsnobietySocks
$25.00
Available in:
One size
Casio G-ShockGA-V01-1A
$150.00
Available in:
One size
Highsnobiety x GestaltenThe Incomplete Vol. 2: Highsnobiety Guide to Creative Collaborations
$55.00
Available in:
One size
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Don’t Know These Nike Footballers? You Will
  • No Thoughts, Just Nike's Ultra-Clean Grayed-Out Dunks
  • At the Met Gala, Watches Just Came to Have Fun
  • Those Wonderfully Wild Nike "Crocs"? They're Minty Fresh Now
  • The World's Most Sophisticated Elephant Gets His Own Watch
What To Read Next
  • These Nike Slides Think They’re UGGs (Just Don’t Tell 'Em)
  • Nike's Blacked-Out Air Force 1 Sneaker Looks Better Luxe
  • Dries Van Noten, Satisfy, and Massimo Osti Studio: Browse This Week’s New Arrivals
  • adidas Sneakers Both Fabulously Fluffy & Seriously Flat
  • Vans' Skate Shoes Enter HOKA-Mode
  • The Next Step In A.PRESSE’s Menswear Takeover? World Domination (EXCLUSIVE)
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now