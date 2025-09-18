These Nike Slides Think They’re UGGs (Just Don’t Tell 'Em)

Your toes can rest easy as the fall chills roll in, because one of Nike’s calmest shoes just became its fluffiest.

The Nike Calm Elevation Slide proves that slides for fall aren’t so absurd. Nike is dipping into the cozy lane UGG has been perfecting for years.

The women’s exclusive silhouette has all the hallmarks of a house slide, with its minimal design, tonal branding, open heel, and toe freedom.

But here’s where it flips, the whole build sits on a chunky elevated midsole, a detail popping up everywhere from slides to loafers (think HOKA).

Add fur lining across the footbed and under the forefoot strap, and suddenly you’ve got an UGG boot with the top cut off like a convertible. And it works.

These slides read cozy first and sporty second. The Calm Elevation Slide “Light British Tan” drops Fall 2025 via Nike’s website. Perfect for staying toasty at home, or just flexing fur-lined comfort on the grocery run.

Who doesn’t love a good pair of comfy slides?

