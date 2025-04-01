The Toughest UGG Boots Ever Designed Are Also GORE-TEX Lined

California is known for its relentless sunshine and general lack of rain. Yet, Reese Cooper and UGG, two companies based in California, are using their debut collaboration to create GORE-TEX rain boots.

It’s not your typical choice of LA-appropriate footwear, but I’m not complaining. For all their fluffy coziness, sheepskin UGGs aren’t the most rain-appropriate shoes, and I live in Berlin (which is considerably colder and more rainy than LA).

Reese Cooper has layered robust materials like CORDURA UltraLite and GORE-TEX onto UGG’s Classic Mini and Classic Ultra Mini silhouettes creating a technical alternative to the traditional sheepskin UGG boots we’ve grown to love.

The Classic Mini variation is enshrouded in CORDURA UltraLite water-resistant fabric that can be tightened via an elastic toggle. While the Classic Ultra Mini has a look more typical of a UGG boot, lined with waterproof GORE-TEX.

These shoes are typically function-oriented stuff for Reese Cooper. The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund runner-up and Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree has built his brand on the relentless pursuit of merging vintage Americana aesthetics with the functionality and technical garments needed to explore the great outdoors.

“The goal for me was to create a UGG that could be considered a true everyday shoe,” says Cooper in a statement. “The only thing I ever struggled with when it came to UGG boots was the weather, so material choice, and function came first when initially designing. “

While the UGG x Reese Cooper collaboration officially drops worldwide on April 11, you can get early access to the shoe via the Highsnobiety App thanks to our Not In Milan event, both at our Milanese pop-up space and online on the Highsnobiety Shop, where the weatherproof UGGs will be available from April 8.

Finally, the prayers of Reese Cooper and all UGG wearers in wet climates have been answered, waterproof UGG boots have arrived.