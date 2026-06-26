Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

This Playful Nike Soccer Sneaker Is a Textural Treat

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

The Nike Gato N7 isn’t your average pitch-to-pavement story. 

Born for indoor football, it’s picked up a few extra lives along the way, skate collab cred, streetwear appeal, and now, a comeback just in time for World Cup fever.

shop nike gato n7

What keeps the Gato in rotation? That low profile and gum sole do a lot of the heavy lifting, making it a no-brainer for anyone who wants traction and style in equal measure. But it’s this new Coconut Milk and Dusty Peach colorway that really pulls it all together. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It’s not retro, but it’s not trying to outshine the classics either – it just feels fresh.

NIKE
1 / 4

Texture is the real hero here. The woven toebox and tongue give things an almost linen vibe, while layered panels and geometric overlays keep it visually interesting without tipping into chaos.

In a season where football sneakers are everywhere, the Gato N7 stands out by simply feeling different. If you’re after a summer sneaker that’s bold and a little offbeat, you’re looking at it. 

The Gato N7 Coconut Milk/Dusty Peach is available for $125 on Nike’s website.

shop nike

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit our SHOPPER page and subscribe to the newsletter for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike Finally Lets Caitlin Clark Cook Up Her Own Basketball Sneaker
  • Nike's World Cup Air Max Takes Skate Shoe Energy to the Rave
  • Nike’s Soccer Ball Soccer Sneaker Is a World Cup Showstopper
  • Nike’s Latest Techy Dad Shoe Is a Textural Overachiever
  • Nike’s Nicely Woven Air Forces Ooze Bottega Flavor
What To Read Next
  • This Playful Nike Soccer Sneaker Is a Textural Treat
  • Reckon You Don't Need a Summer Jacket? You Haven’t Seen adidas’ World Cup One
  • lululemon Brings a Much-Needed Saturday Reset to Berlin
  • Nike Finally Lets Caitlin Clark Cook Up Her Own Basketball Sneaker
  • This Arc'teryx Jacket Wants Everyone to Know Its Arc'teryx
  • The World’s Greatest Basics Brand Is Only Getting Better (EXCLUSIVE)
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now