Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Jordan’s Latest Dad Shoe Is A Hyper-Functional Hybrid

Written by Max Rossi in SneakersThis content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.(Sponsored Story)
NIKE
1 / 5

When Air Jordan decided to remaster its Trunner shoe, the Nike diffusion line wasn't looking to make yet another springy sneaker to boost your odds on the court.

Much like its ancestor, the new Trunner O/S (short for “Off Season”) is built for versatility. It's a chunky, chimeric piece of footwear that’s more runner than basketball sneaker.

SHOP JORDAN TRUNNER O/S

The Trunner O/S, with its oversized silhouette and lifestyle build, flirts with the conventions of elderly sneakers. But with a twist.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Where the O/S really stands apart is in its layered fabrics, from suede wrapping the shoe’s entire perimeter to the cage-like structure arching over the hike-style lacing, finishing with a chunky sole unit underfoot.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

A bulky dad shoe shape, rugged hiking-inspired details, basketball roots... the Trunner O/S really is a glorious clash of contrasting footwear paradigms.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

As a shoe built on duality and existing outside firm categories, however, it’s also not for everybody.

Retailing for $115 on Nike’s website, the Trunner O/S is available in multiple colorways, from minimalist brown-and-sand tones and stealthy all-black to vibrant twists in pink and retro neon red. 

SHOP NIKE
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Max Rossi
Brand EditorMax Rossi is Highsnobiety’s Brand Editor, curating its voice across editorial, commerce, activations, and collaborations.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Checks or Stripes? Nike's Stylish Dad Shoe Has Both
  • Nike’s Air Jordan 3 Is the World’s Best Dad Shoe (Literally)
  • The “Cozy Girl” Nike Shoe Is a Pumpkin Spice Latte for the Feet
  • Nike's Comfiest "Dad Shoe" Runner Goes Full HOKA Mode
  • In "Neutral Olive," Nike's Skate-ish Jordan Shoe Looks Almost Too Good
What To Read Next
  • Brown Is the New Black. Or Is It?
  • Jordan’s Latest Dad Shoe Is A Hyper-Functional Hybrid
  • ASICS & Kiko Kostadinov’s Breezy Clogs of the Future
  • Nike's Colorful Hippie Air Max Made Possible by Ducks & Psychedelic Rock
  • adidas & Thug Club's Tracksuits Are Medieval. The Shoes? Military-Grade
  • Good Bags? No, They're Toogood
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now