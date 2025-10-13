Jordan’s Latest Dad Shoe Is A Hyper-Functional Hybrid

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

( Sponsored Story )

When Air Jordan decided to remaster its Trunner shoe, the Nike diffusion line wasn't looking to make yet another springy sneaker to boost your odds on the court.

Much like its ancestor, the new Trunner O/S (short for “Off Season”) is built for versatility. It's a chunky, chimeric piece of footwear that’s more runner than basketball sneaker.

The Trunner O/S, with its oversized silhouette and lifestyle build, flirts with the conventions of elderly sneakers. But with a twist.

Where the O/S really stands apart is in its layered fabrics, from suede wrapping the shoe’s entire perimeter to the cage-like structure arching over the hike-style lacing, finishing with a chunky sole unit underfoot.

A bulky dad shoe shape, rugged hiking-inspired details, basketball roots... the Trunner O/S really is a glorious clash of contrasting footwear paradigms.

As a shoe built on duality and existing outside firm categories, however, it’s also not for everybody.

Retailing for $115 on Nike’s website, the Trunner O/S is available in multiple colorways, from minimalist brown-and-sand tones and stealthy all-black to vibrant twists in pink and retro neon red.

