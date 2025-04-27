This Insane Slip-On Jordan Sneaker Is Part Trainer, Part Runner (& So Back)

A Jordan sneaker that's part runner, part trainer, and part casual slip-on? It's a real thing, and its name is the Trunner LX.

The Jordan Trunner (again, that's trainer plus runner) debuted in 2000, which was also the year the super minimalist Air Superfly was born.

The new century ushered in new sneaker vibes, for sure, as the Trunner was nothing like anything in the Jordan Brand collection at the time. The model arrived as this laceless sneaker whose performance purposes went beyond the court.

The Trunner's design definitely turned heads, and eventually kicked off an entire shoe series and inspired future models like the Jordan Roam clog. It packed plenty of padding, including quilted details on the upper. Elsewhere, the sneaker presented a mix of standard smooth leather and breezy mesh, taking some design cues from the classic numbered Jordan series.

Finally, the Trunner finished with a few convenient pull tabs and a nice chunked-up sole assumably infused with some high-tech cushioning cooked up in the Nike lab.

Oh, and I almost forgot one of the most standout details: the adjustable straps, allowing wearers to get that perfect fit.

The Trunner caught the attention of Travis Scott back in 2017. The musician took the model for a colorful spin, but the pairs never got a public release.

The Jordan shoe certainly aligns with Scott's tastes for cross-trainer-style models. He collaborated on the Nike Air Trainer in 2022, while his Jordan Jumpman Jack and Nike Zoom Field Jaxx signature models look like they graduated from the Swoosh school of strappy multi-performance shoes.

Twenty-five years and an unreleased Travis Scott collab later, the Jordan Trunner returns in basically OG glory, equipped with all those fixings that folks loved (or loathed) before. It's back in perfect timing, honestly, as easy-on sneakers continue to be all the rage and undoubtedly super convenient.

What's more, Nike's dishing out fresh flavors for the Trunner revival.

The Jordan Trunner is expected to rerelease in a couple of solid colorways, including "Luminous Green" and "Light Orewood Brown." Fans can anticipate these pairs making a full splash sometime later this year, potentially during the summer or fall.