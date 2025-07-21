Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike's Most Normcore Sneaker Gets a Beautiful Khaki-Toned Makeover

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The secret to the Nike Killshot 2's success? Not doing too much.

The Nike Killshot is a relatively basic sneaker compared to Nike's more futuristic basketball shoes and advanced Air Max models. It typically features a no-frill upper made of leather or suede materials, joined by a simple flat rubber sole. And that's about it.

Nike sometimes gets a little adventurous with the Killshot 2's designs (elderly florals, anyone?). However, the sneaker looks just as good in the simplest colorways, such as "Soft Pearl" and "Sail." Add the latest "Cargo Khaki" pairs, too.

With the "Cargo Khaki" versions, earthy olive greens take over the upper, striking the super-smooth suede uppers, leather Swoosh, and classic shoelaces.

It's pretty much a tonal party until you get to the brown sole. But no complaints, since the brown base serves as the perfect contrast on this fall-worthy Killshot 2.

The Killshot 2 "Cargo Khaki" was released on Nike's Kuwait website and sold out (no surprise there, as it's a good-looking shoe).

But with hope, maybe the sneakers will get a wider release just in time for that first cool fall breeze.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
