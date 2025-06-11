Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

Nike's Killshot 2 sneaker is back, looking as good as ever in all leather (well, mainly leather).

The newest Killshot shoes receive another luxe-level treatment, crafted with creamy leather uppers and smooth suede touches elsewhere, such as the Swoosh and heel tab.

Nike's latest Killshot colorway grants the classic sneaker smart accents in handsome summer hues like cream white and tan, forming a satisfying makeup known as "Soft Pearl/Light British Tan" (ah, you've got to love Nike's color names).

Nike's Killshot 2 sneaker is essentially the OG tennis shoe reborn as an everyday sneaker endorsed by menswear enthusiasts and on-screen heartthrobs.

Nike

Overall, the Killshot is a fairly normal-looking shoe compared to, say, Nike's bulbous Air Max DN8 sneaker, which looks straight out of the future.

However, that's the beauty of the model, a timeless sneaker that's survived dozens of trend cycles.

The Killshot sneaker's easygoing design allows for stylish spins like lush mustard yellow suede and mouthwatering Mocha-flavored leather. These leather "Soft Pearl" pairs, too.

Currently, Nike's Killshot 2 "Soft Pearl/Light British Tan" appears to be available only at select Nike websites for the usual sub-$100 price tags.

Can you put a price on style? Nike sure thinks you can.

Much hope that Nike will soon share this sleek new Killshot sneaker — and maybe many more to come — with the rest of the world.

