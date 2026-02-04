Nike's Teched-Out Dad Shoe Comes With Its Own Leather Trench Coat

There are black sneakers, and then there's Nike's blacked-out P-6000. The categorically casual sneaker, which made its debut in 2019, has existed as the ultimate lifestyle shoe since it first hit the scene.

Pulling from both aughts-era runners and classic dad shoes, Nike’s P-6000 has lived many lives in such a short time. But this obsidian leather P-6000 is certainly the darkest era the P-6000 has ever experienced. And that's a good thing.

From the plush leather upper to the techy outsole and literally everything in between, this sneaker is an all-black marvel, quite the sleek contrast to some of the more playful iterations the retro-minded P-6000 has embodied in the past.

Whether it be purple Cordura uppers or muted beige bangers, Nike's P-6000 shoe typically airs on the lighter side of the spectrum.

Many dad shoes play around with light colors and muted combos, which bolster the kitschy quintessence that makes dad shoes so cool.

On the other side of the spectrum, though, this dark and dapper P-6000 sneaker exists as an elevated approach to the casual energy that surrounds most other dad shoes. There is just something so decidedly dapper about a fully blacked-out sneaker, especially when its made out of sophisticated materials like leather.

Available on the Nike website for $110, this black-on-black P-6000 sneaker represents the new vanguard of subtly elevated dad shoes.

Even dad shoes gotta grow up sometimes.

