Oakley's Meta A.I. Glasses Offer Far More Than 20/20 Vision

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com. ( Sponsored Story )

Oakley and Meta have kicked off what will be an ongoing partnership with the launch of their Oakley Meta HSTN model, with a Limited Edition available now and six additional colors well under way.

This marks the introduction of a new category of performance A.I. glasses, one that blends Oakley's sports design legacy with Meta's expertise in artificial intelligence and smart tech.

What sets these shades apart from your regular pair of Oakleys is an array of cutting edge features and innovations unlike what you've seen from any other accessory.

Not only does the Oakley Meta HSTN come with an integrated HD camera and open-ear speakers, it's equipped with an AI assistant that offers real-time help with everything from temperature checks to video capturing, as well as an ability to enhance contrast, clarity or detail of what's in view through its patented Prizm™ Technology.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Oh, and they're also water resistant and have a battery life of up to 48 hours.

That's quite a mouthful, even for something as advanced as these innovative sunnies. No wonder they count some of the greatest athletes alive as fans.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Soccer's Kylian Mbappé, and football's Patrick Mahomes star front and center of the Oakley Meta HSTN campaign, as do golfer J.R. Smith, surfer Gabriel Medina, and skateboarders Boo Johnson and Ishod Wair.

In pursuit of revolutionizing the relationship between and performance of the body and wearable tech, the Oakley Meta HSTN summons all of us to view the world through a different lens. Literally.

Oakley Meta HSTN Limited Edition $499 Buy at Oakley

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.