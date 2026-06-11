Finally, a Minimalist Logo for the OG Minimalist Designer

Call me crazy, blind, or both, but my first thought upon seeing the concise new “JIL” logo in Jil Sander’s latest ready-to-wear collection was… CAT? As in, Caterpillar, the workwear brand for both burly manual laborers and LGBTs in search of solid boots (aka me). A quick poll of the newsroom has made me realize I’m alone in conflating JIL with CAT, yet I can’t unsee it and… I even kind of like it?

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Some may shriek with horror at the notion of creative director Simone Bellotti cutting off the “Sander” like a piece of unwanted gristle, but there’s something sleek about just JIL.

It’s far quieter than the brand’s usual loud “JIL SANDER” logo, which will never not announce you as a logomaniac from a mile away (ironic for a brand pedestaled as a pioneer of subtle luxury). There’s an anonymity to this mononym, and it lets the quality of the handful of shirts and hats bearing the new logo speak for itself — as it should, considering a JIL long-sleeve will set you back $390.

After the fashion industry’s Great Reshuffling last year, in which over a dozen major luxury houses introduced new creative directors, new spins on even the most basic elements of luxury labels were inevitable. Bellotti isn’t the only one to switch up a logo: Former Proenza Schouler duo Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez celebrated their newfound role as LOEWE’s creative directors by chopping the logo in half for their Spring/Summer 2026 collection.

As fun as it may be to daydream about wearing one of Bellotti’s stunningly simple new suits, it’s the brand’s basics that offer an accessible entry point to the Jil Sanderverse. And what’s quieter than tossing on a JIL cap and knowing that luxury’s newest IYKYK status symbol is embroidered just above the brim?

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