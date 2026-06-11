You Don't Realize How Influential This Workwear Designer Was

Nigel Cabourn passed away at age 77, his team announced on June 11. The designer was a pioneer of workwear, militaria, and broader menswear but remained a best-kept secret outside of these realms. But in these realms, Cabourn was an undersung titan.

Born into a post-war Britain, Cabourn's early brushes with workwear clothing — then worn as a necessity, rather than aesthetically — at first didn't inform his work. In fact, after studying fashion, he founded a moddish label that leaned on '70s clothing trends. But it all changed for Cabourn after fellow British design heavyweight Paul Smith gifted him a vintage Royal Air Force pilot's jacket.

Cabourn's label, quickly renamed to be eponymous, shifted to producing quality reproductions of retro exploration gear, workwear, and military garments. That's de rigeuer now but, back then, this was unmined gold. Utilitarian clothing was was considered purposeful, not beautiful, and "workwear fashion" sounded as much an oxymoron as "jumbo shrimp."

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Nowadays, of course, we know that these notions can coexist while every era of design is on the table — fashion is still falling over itself to recreate Y2K and aughts clothes from not even two decades ago. Menswear still owes a tremendous debt to the innovations of 20th-century working garments, the kinds that Cabourn helped elevate above obscurity. Nearly everything we wear now comes from back then: your winter puffer? Your khakis? Your trail shoes? Your cargo pants? Your undershirts, even?

And, to be sure, Cabourn wasn't necessarily the first or only designer to elevate modest military surplus to fashion object but he was its most enthusiastic proponent.

A ravenous collector of rare military clothes, Cabourn's personal stash numbered in the thousands of garments, many of which the designer himself would share on social media with gusto. He'd tap into these for seasonal collections, which he produced to this day.

Cabourn was his own best salesman. Even as a septuagenarian, he'd gleefully share archival finds (although he seemingly relinquished control over captions, given the newfound punctuation) and ring in new Nigel Cabourn happenings. Like with fellow British design legend Margaret Howell, his biggest audience remained in Japan, where Cabourn first opened a boutique in 2009.

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And to promote a May store opening in Osaka, his most recent Instagram post since the announcement of his passing, Cabourn himself was filmed as promotion.

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Outside the broader influence of his beloved vintage garments, Cabourn was also early to the Japanese fashion boom. The early days of contemporary menswear, back when raw Japanese denim jeans were the ultimate signifier of taste, were dictated by the whims of Japanese makers who themselves were inspired by vintage workwear and militaria. And the Japanese makers looked to heritage labels like Cabourn's own, which split into British-made and Japanese-made selections sold at his stylized flagships that included over a dozen Nigel Cabourn boutiques in Japan alone.

Though he was never quite became the household name of peers like Smith and Howell, Cabourn eventually attained honorary icon status, especially among this younger APAC audience. Reflecting his multinational influence, Cabourn's biography was published in 2024 in English, Japanese, and Chinese. And just this year, he was recognized with, effectively, a lifetime achievement award at the 2026 Drapers Awards, a British fashion-industry awards show.

But even beyond his work rescuing and reclaiming old-school militaria, a smiling Cabourn, perpetually clad in huge coveralls and work shirts, was a friendly face at global menswear events like Pitti Uomo. His was just a welcome personality in a sea of sameness, which is not a bad metaphor for his label.

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In the wave of all but identical vintage reproductions that've come since, there was only one Nigel Cabourn.