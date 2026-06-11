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You Don't Realize How Influential This Workwear Designer Was

Written by Jake Silbert in Style

Nigel Cabourn passed away at age 77, his team announced on June 11. The designer was a pioneer of workwear, militaria, and broader menswear but remained a best-kept secret outside of these realms. But in these realms, Cabourn was an undersung titan.

Born into a post-war Britain, Cabourn's early brushes with workwear clothing — then worn as a necessity, rather than aesthetically — at first didn't inform his work. In fact, after studying fashion, he founded a moddish label that leaned on '70s clothing trends. But it all changed for Cabourn after fellow British design heavyweight Paul Smith gifted him a vintage Royal Air Force pilot's jacket.

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Cabourn's label, quickly renamed to be eponymous, shifted to producing quality reproductions of retro exploration gear, workwear, and military garments. That's de rigeuer now but, back then, this was unmined gold. Utilitarian clothing was was considered purposeful, not beautiful, and "workwear fashion" sounded as much an oxymoron as "jumbo shrimp."

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Nowadays, of course, we know that these notions can coexist while every era of design is on the table — fashion is still falling over itself to recreate Y2K and aughts clothes from not even two decades ago. Menswear still owes a tremendous debt to the innovations of 20th-century working garments, the kinds that Cabourn helped elevate above obscurity. Nearly everything we wear now comes from back then: your winter puffer? Your khakis? Your trail shoes? Your cargo pants? Your undershirts, even?

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And, to be sure, Cabourn wasn't necessarily the first or only designer to elevate modest military surplus to fashion object but he was its most enthusiastic proponent.

A ravenous collector of rare military clothes, Cabourn's personal stash numbered in the thousands of garments, many of which the designer himself would share on social media with gusto. He'd tap into these for seasonal collections, which he produced to this day.

Cabourn was his own best salesman. Even as a septuagenarian, he'd gleefully share archival finds (although he seemingly relinquished control over captions, given the newfound punctuation) and ring in new Nigel Cabourn happenings. Like with fellow British design legend Margaret Howell, his biggest audience remained in Japan, where Cabourn first opened a boutique in 2009.

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And to promote a May store opening in Osaka, his most recent Instagram post since the announcement of his passing, Cabourn himself was filmed as promotion.

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Outside the broader influence of his beloved vintage garments, Cabourn was also early to the Japanese fashion boom. The early days of contemporary menswear, back when raw Japanese denim jeans were the ultimate signifier of taste, were dictated by the whims of Japanese makers who themselves were inspired by vintage workwear and militaria. And the Japanese makers looked to heritage labels like Cabourn's own, which split into British-made and Japanese-made selections sold at his stylized flagships that included over a dozen Nigel Cabourn boutiques in Japan alone.

Though he was never quite became the household name of peers like Smith and Howell, Cabourn eventually attained honorary icon status, especially among this younger APAC audience. Reflecting his multinational influence, Cabourn's biography was published in 2024 in English, Japanese, and Chinese. And just this year, he was recognized with, effectively, a lifetime achievement award at the 2026 Drapers Awards, a British fashion-industry awards show.

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But even beyond his work rescuing and reclaiming old-school militaria, a smiling Cabourn, perpetually clad in huge coveralls and work shirts, was a friendly face at global menswear events like Pitti Uomo. His was just a welcome personality in a sea of sameness, which is not a bad metaphor for his label.

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In the wave of all but identical vintage reproductions that've come since, there was only one Nigel Cabourn.

Jake Silbert

Jake Silbert is Highsnobiety's Director of News. An award-winning writer, Jake has nearly a decade of experience overseeing fashion publications, leading editorial teams, and publishing in print media. Jake previously lived in Japan, following a multi-year obsession with Japanese fashion, food, and design, before moving back to America to begin a career as a writer and editor. At Highsnobiety, Jake explores subjects that range from Tory Burch’s rebranding to the humble beauty of brown clothes to the last collaborative Louis Vuitton collection ideated by NIGO and the late Virgil Abloh, for which he conducted one of Abloh’s final interviews. Jake is perhaps best known for tackling divisive subjects, such as Supreme’s waning relevance, that incite discussion among even people who only read the article’s headline (believe it or not). Previously, Jake pitched, wrote, and edited content for a handful of burgeoning digital publications, even drafting think pieces for social media simply for the sake of spreading the good word about good clothing. That’s what it all comes back to for Jake: good clothing. Jake lives in New York City where he’s perpetually hunting for the best bagel and collecting .mp3s like a boomer. Loves: chunky walking sneakers, washed-out clothing, Simpsons podcasts, Dark Souls speedruns. Hates: overripe apples, sweaty summer humidity.

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