Court or Clubhouse, Roger Federer & On Remain A Game-Set-Match Made in Heaven

As a Swiss icon, Roger Federer’s partnership with On makes a lot of sense on paper. But when the tennis legend signed with On in 2019, it raised a few eyebrows.

Why would Federer not opt for one of the giants? Rolling the dice on a relatively young name at the time seemed like a wild choice. We’d say that it worked out, though, and not just on paper. In practice, On x Roger Federer is the best partnership in tennis right now.

The latest drop from this fruitful partnership comes in the form of two similar yet slightly altered silhouettes: On THE ROGER Clubhouse Ace 1 M and On THE ROGER Center Court 1 M.

The Clubhouse iteration essentially addresses more of a lifestyle situation with a neutral palette and more intricate detailing to the upper, while the Center Court version caters, as the name suggests, to performance on the court.

On THE ROGER Clubhouse Ace 1 M lands in a smooth Sand colorway. The off-white hue perfectly aligns the versatile silhouette with the everyday rotation.

As for On THE ROGER Center Court 1 M, this version hits shelves in a supremely clean all-white palette, as sanctioned by Wimbledon’s Center Court.

In terms of performance, both shoes feature a stable, low profile sole unit fitted with CloudTec and Speedboard technology to improve balance and energy return.

Playing or not, this is what some of y'all should've worn to the Australian Open...

