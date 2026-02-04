Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Court or Clubhouse, Roger Federer & On Remain A Game-Set-Match Made in Heaven

Written by Alek Rose in Sneakers
On
1 / 8

As a Swiss icon, Roger Federer’s partnership with On makes a lot of sense on paper. But when the tennis legend signed with On in 2019, it raised a few eyebrows.

Why would Federer not opt for one of the giants? Rolling the dice on a relatively young name at the time seemed like a wild choice. We’d say that it worked out, though, and not just on paper. In practice, On x Roger Federer is the best partnership in tennis right now.

Shop On
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The latest drop from this fruitful partnership comes in the form of two similar yet slightly altered silhouettes: On THE ROGER Clubhouse Ace 1 M and On THE ROGER Center Court 1 M.

The Clubhouse iteration essentially addresses more of a lifestyle situation with a neutral palette and more intricate detailing to the upper, while the Center Court version caters, as the name suggests, to performance on the court.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

On THE ROGER Clubhouse Ace 1 M lands in a smooth Sand colorway. The off-white hue perfectly aligns the versatile silhouette with the everyday rotation.

As for On THE ROGER Center Court 1 M, this version hits shelves in a supremely clean all-white palette, as sanctioned by Wimbledon’s Center Court. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In terms of performance, both shoes feature a stable, low profile sole unit fitted with CloudTec and Speedboard technology to improve balance and energy return. 

Playing or not, this is what some of y'all should've worn to the Australian Open...

Shop On

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • From Nike to On, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • On's Most Stylish Running Shoe Is Downright Fashionable
  • On’s Most Restrained Sneaker Might Be Its Strongest to Date
  • Zendaya & Her Stylist Designed an Impressively Ordinary On Sneaker (Complimentary)
What To Read Next
  • Why This Paris Store Has New Yorkers Lining Up in the Freezing Cold
  • The Accidental Cool Of Salomon
  • In Premium Leather, Nike's Minty-Chocolate Waffle Runner Looks Deliciously Suave
  • Outerwear That Asks: "Haven't We Puffered Enough?"
  • Nike’s Delicious “Olive” Dunks Aren’t Just an Appetizer. They’re the Main Course
  • adidas' Definitive Dad Shoe Has Now Got A Dad Bod
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now