Only Roger Federer Makes Tennis Shoes Literally Fire

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
On Running
Roger Federer is continuing his off-court wins with the upcoming On The Roger Pro Fire. And the GOAT who’s collected eight Wimbledon titles clearly still knows how to bring the heat.

While Federer’s recent On Running drops leaned lifestyle, especially the sleek Roger ADV Z5, the Roger Pro Fire swings in the opposite direction.

This one’s built to move, made for matches, and wears its purpose proudly. “ON COURT” is stamped boldly across the heel like a mantra. No confusion here, this is a tennis shoe on a mission.

The sneaker reads like a love letter to the game: a herringbone outsole for clay traction, reinforced toe guards, lateral support, and an outsole color palette that nods to the U.S. Open’s clay courts.

After a few fashion-first drops, Federer shifts back into performance mode. Compared to the ADV Z5’s streetwear lean, the Roger Pro Fire is all function, with updated durability for hard pivots and quick direction changes (even to tennis style).

And if you’re not sure on the muted colorway, the ON Roger Pro Fire is also dropping in two chilled-out options: a deep navy blue and an arctic white, which has to be a nod to Federer’s ability to stay cool under pressure, right?

As for wearability? You could style these from the box seats, effortlessly nodding to tennis insiders. But they’re built to go the distance,  equally ready for serious serves and backhand drills.

The On Roger Pro Fire is expected to drop later this year for $200 at On’s website.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
