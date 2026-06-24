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You've Gotta Hear Our Legacy's New Collection (EXCLUSIVE)

Written by Tom Barker in Style
Our Legacy
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Even anyone in the UK who doesn’t know Don Letts by name will recognize his voice. The filmmaker, DJ, and musician’s deep, warm vocals have guided countless BBC documentaries and his Saturday evening prime-time radio show for decades — and, now, for the first time, a fashion presentation. Walk into Our Legacy’s Paris showroom, plug in the vintage Walkman you’re given on entry, and Letts’ distinctive voice walks you through the new-season delights.

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It's like a guided tour of a museum, except the artifacts are Our Legacy's elegant seasonal fare.

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“Our Legacy’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection is an Anglophilic love letter to the star-driven British subcultures that emerged during the second half of the 20th century,” Letts begins on Our Legacy’s SS27 cassette tape before diving into a ten-minute history lesson in countercultures, modestly sidestepping his own outsized role in the 1970s punk and reggae scenes (this is the guy who first showed Bob Marley punk music!). And, to the tune of Letts' soothing tone, there are Our Legacy-fied takes on British dress to browse. 

Last season, titled “Just Clothes,” focused entirely on what OL does best, whereas this is one of the rare seasons with an exacting theme.

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And it's a delicious grab-bag of Britishness, innit? The loose-gauge baggy knits are unmistakably punk, the bomber jackets are knowingly bloke-ish, and the camp ruffles on poplin shirts are a New Romantic staple. Still, though, they’re all very Our Legacy, intimated by the generous cuts and wardrobe-staple tones worthy of classic clothes quietly done much better.

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And while the collection still has that distinct Our Legacy restraint, it’s also a period-correct look at some of Britain’s best-dressed countercultures, right down to the collaborations. 

''Fred Perry is also one of these brands that keep up, don’t fuck around, and stick to their original idea is quite rare today," says Cristopher Nying, Our Legacy's creative director and co-founder, for whome Fred Perry is a beacon of London style. "The two stripes, the lorell, and the high neck collar. Seen from a distance, you knew. It had something tied up or posh to it, and when I bought some trashed ones for nothing in a vintage store that became a bit of an inspiration for the product itself.''

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Richard Gilmore, Fred Perry’s managing director, returns the compliment. "We’ve always been drawn to people who, like Fred Perry himself, do things their own way,” he says of Our Legacy.

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Fitting that, as a tennis label whose shirts became the bedrock of mods, punks, and ska musicians’ wardrobes, Fred Perry would partner with Our Legacy for knitted indie-sleeze-coded scarves, plunging over-washed silk cardigans, of course, polo shirts. Some of the polos stick to moddish conventions, others layer panels of contrasting fabric one atop the other. 

The Fred Perry laurel wreath is the stamp of authenticity for all these British reworked classics, but the rest of the Our Legacy mainline stays faithful to the spirit of the cultures it explores. Even if London’s calling, the brand hasn’t abandoned its pragmatic Swedish approach to design.

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Tom Barker

Tom Barker reports on all things style- and shopping-related. He previously studied at London College of Fashion and worked in London writing for a mix of magazines before moving to Berlin. He is the only known member of Berlin’s Ipswich Town fan club and a proud follower of East Anglia’s biggest team. His other interests include early-2000s British indie music, buying new running gear in the hope of finally completing a half marathon, and hot sauce.

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