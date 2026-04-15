Why Our Legacy Went All-In on Sport (EXCLUSIVE)

Our Legacy's excellent clothes are typically genreless but WORK SHOP SPORT wears its delineation like a badge. But even that WORK SHOP SPORT, a sub-label within Our Legacy's WORK SHOP sub-label, situates itself under the umbrella of "sport" doesn't really limit its intent.

This isn't merely clothing for activity. It's clothing for life. Real life!

So is Our Legacy's mainline offering, to be sure. But whereas that collection contains everything from pigment-dyed raw silk shirts to ultralight merino wool voile jackets, WORK SHOP SPORT is defined by garments intended for seasonless hustle. As Our Legacy's release puts it, WORK SHOP SPORT's second collection "represents the athletic core of the brand." This is Our Legacy fleshing out an aspect of its range that already exists to some extent, but is a necessary part of a life well-lived (and a wardrobe well-worn).

As such, this 18-piece capsule, available on Our Legacy's website from April 17, is defined by garments that can be worn during all manner of diversions — jogging, golfing, hooping, skating, swimming, rollerblading, tennis...ing — but go beyond way beyond the "athleisure" norms. Forget your disposable micro-plastic elastics: We're talking about thoughtful translations of Our Legacy's famously dialed-in shapes, like extra-breathable iterations of signature jackets, pique-cotton shorts as quick-drying as they are soft, and the unsurprisingly perfect Our Legacy T-shirt, in all its drop-shoulder and overdyed glory.

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We caught up with Our Legacy cofounder Jockum Hallin to break down the crucial details that escape notice over a screen but become all too obvious when a garment is worn.

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This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Considering that WORK SHOP SPORT's clothes aren't limited exclusive to any one sport, how do you approach designing for a generalized active lifestyle?

Jockum Hallin: We´re trying to create multipurpose pieces that work for all type of movement, but also for that transition into the rest of your day. It´s highly calibrated to look good, feel good and function well. I run in these pieces almost every day, but I also play tennis in them — indoors and outdoors — could hit some golf balls, do yoga, hit the gym, or do outdoory reps and drills, all in the same outfit.

I think the only thing you really need to be sport-specific is footwear, but WORK SHOP SPORT hasn't gotten that far... yet.

On that note, and especially considering the a crowded — sorry for this word — "athleisure" market, how should this line feel for someone new to Our Legacy but already dressing for an active lifestyle?

We just aim to inspire and hopefully get people out there more, doing what makes them feel good. Sometimes a great fit can be that extra little push.

My experience is that “athleisure” stuff often lacks the performance function. And straight-up technical sports pieces, you don´t want to keep them on after your workout. You want them off and so you can put on your “normal” clothes. Here, we are trying to create the perfect hybrids.

I've always appreciated how Work Shop subtly integrates elements from Our Legacy mainline, but what are some of the throughlines that aren't so obvious? And what's some of the key newness for this season?

Thank you for the kind words. You have the silhouettes, shapes and simplicity coming from OL mainline, and the WORK SHOP practice of taking it an extra round with overdyes or prints or rebuilds. We mainly use deadstock fabrics here, also, partially from residual OL fabrics and partially from our Japanese and Italian technical fabric vendors. Shapes will reappear in new fabrics or dyes but also new cuts.

Like, the Mesh Blouson is a take on the classic OL cropped blouson jacket but in a technical-backed mesh fabric, giving it a nice foamy flow. The Gilet is a wink at '90s running but it's also got golf DNA and cycling DNA (but the OL version of both). The Half Tight offers nice compression under the shorts, or by itself for the athlete chasing that PB.

We´re taking it step by step and don´t want to go too fast adding too many new things at once, though. We´re in it for the long run.

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