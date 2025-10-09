Our Legacy Sportswear Is, Of Course, More Than Just Sportswear (EXCLUSIVE)

Because Our Legacy restlessly explores all aspects of real-world clothing, some of its creations inevitably spill over into the realm of what most folks call "sportswear." The Swedish clothing label operates too far in the grey area of good garment design to assign its clothing specific labels but there's often a dash of athleticism within to its collections, if only because technical fabrics and useful shapes are just part of a life well-lived.

Our Legacy WORK SHOP SPORT is a straight-up sportswear line. And, at the same time, it's much more.

In the world of Our Legacy WORK SHOP, anything is possible. This fluid sub-label is Our Legacy's creative sandbox, where ancient Converse craft is brought back to life and Armani's peerless luxury is brought down to earth.

Even more appropriate, Our Legacy WORK SHOP has also played host to some of the sportiest stuff to ever bear the Our Legacy label, like its Satisfy collaborations and even an in-house line of running gear made entirely of organically dyed recycled nylon.

WORK SHOP SPORT is clearly in good company, even though it's also very much its own thing.

This is activewear, the Our Legacy way, which means stuff equally cool and useful.

Along the lines of how Our Legacy's "mainline" collection applies a gentle but thoughtful twist to do ageless silhouettes one better, these technical clothes made from Japanese antibacterial jerseys and Italian nylons are made for more than sweat.

Because anyone's day could include a jog, a coffee hang, grocery runs, dog-walking, long spells at the computer, dinner with friends, or a couple hours at a bar, good clothes must be suitable to multiple occasions. Free from situational dressing, quality garments outfit a life well-lived.

This is why Our Legacy WORK SHOP SPORT does not propose straight-up sportswear but stylish staples in anytime colors and stressless cuts, available from its website, international stores, and the Dover Street Market outposts from October 10.

Crisp and packable hooded jackets, stretchy elastic-waisted pants, knitted funnel-neck sweaters, and jogging shorts are reconsidered as all-year go-tos ideal for the plane, the train, the couch, an evening out. Stylish and simple, Our Legacy WORK SHOP SPORT is not activewear as much as it is active-friendly daily wear designed with utility in mind and quality above all.

How very Our Legacy to create not athleisure but athletic clothes suitable for leisure.

