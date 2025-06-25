Prada-Approved Tool Watches? This Niche Watchmaker Just Dropped Two

Ever ask yourself what a truly Italian tool watch would look like in Prada’s wardrobe? Panerai might’ve just dropped the answer, or rather, two.

The new Luminor Chrono Flyback Luna Rossa PAM01654 and Luminor Luna Rossa PAM01653 are the latest from Panerai’s long-standing partnership with Italy’s elite sailing team, owned by none other than Prada’s Patrizio Bertelli.

Both watches lean into Panerai's rugged DNA with oversized cushion cases, blocky lugs, and industrial charm. But what makes these stand out (and makes them, dare we say, stylish) is how effortlessly they blend performance with clean, Prada-coded design. These are still tool watches, just ones that include the distinctive red branding of Prada’s sailing team.

Of all the Panerai models out there, these are among the few that truly bridge rugged function with pared-back elegance, featuring cleaner lines than some of its variants and a bit more streamlined.

Panerai 1 / 4

Think of the PAM01654 as your in-the-arena piece, a flyback chronograph with a titanium case engineered to win the America’s Cup. The PAM01653? That’s your post-race aperitivo watch, no chrono, just minimalist steel and a matte grey dial that wears easily.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

For the uninitiated, Panerai has been the official sponsor of the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli team since the 37th America’s Cup, tying its watchmaking to the adrenaline and innovation of elite offshore racing.

Both models feature Luna Rossa-branded straps that feel lifted straight from the team’s technical sailing gear, and the matte grey sandwich dials strike a balance between muscle and restraint.

Sure, other brands like Ulysse Nardin, TAG Heuer, and Bell & Ross tap into that same aquatic-performance energy, but few manage to elevate it to stylish flagship status the way Panerai does here.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.