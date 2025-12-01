Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Want Snoopy's New MoonSwatch? Pray for a Snow Day In Switzerland

Written by Donovan Barnett in Watches
Swatch
1 / 7

MoonSwatch drops always bordered on urban myth but this “Cold Moon” edition actually has all the makings of one. That's because Swatch's new Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold "Cold Moon" watch will only be sold on days when Switzerland reports snowfall.

MoonSwatches have become one of the most chaotic collectible watches of the past decade. They get their shapes from Omega’s Speedmaster timepiece but are made of Swatch’s accessibly priced Bioceramic make, yielding an affordable timepiece that ignites campout energy usually reserved for sneakers. Few watches have crossed culture this cleanly.

Shop Swatch
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The palette of this newest MoonSwatch flips to a snow-white Bioceramic case with icy blue markings. The dial keeps its twin rotating indicators, one showing the Moon from Earth, the other reversing the view back from the Moon. Snoopy and Woodstock still sit at nine as per usual for Moonshine Gold MoonSwatch, their space helmets now dusted in thematic snow.

The Moonshine Gold disc is where things get strange. Moonshine is Omega’s proprietary pale-yellow alloy, normally reserved for Speedmasters in a completely different price bracket. Here it appears on a sub-$500 watch with a laser-engraved snowflake.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

No two are alike. Swatch used natural snowflake geometry to create individual engravings, giving every Cold Moon its own pattern, a mass-produced watch with micro-uniqueness.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

"Cold Moon" both taps into the original hype cycle and nods to December’s Cold Moon, the final full moon of the year. Drops of earlier Moonshine MoonSwatches were tied to lunar cycles, save for one that aligned with a Swiss holiday. Cold Moon keeps on theme save for swapping full-moon timing for snowfall.

After its initial December 4 drop, "Cold Moon" will only be available at Swatch's participating MoonSwatch boutiques for $450 on days when Swiss forecasts show snowfall. The rules aren’t spelled out with perfect clarity, which only adds to the legend. Collectors must refresh weather charts the same way sneakerheads refresh raffles.

So if you want the Cold Moon, watch the clouds over the Alps. People might be dreaming of a white Christmas. MoonSwatch fans are dreaming of a white release date. Let it snow.

Shop New Arrivals

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • How Noah Made a $228 Timex Feel Like Old Money (EXCLUSIVE)
  • A Watch With a Titanium Heart & a Colorful Sense of Humor (EXCLUSIVE)
  • A Rare Breed of Aviation Dress Watch
  • The Return of the Timepiece That Made Serious Watchmaking Fashionable (EXCLUSIVE)
What To Read Next
  • SpongeBob’s adidas Sneakers Are SpongeBob's Actual Work Shoes
  • Want Snoopy's New MoonSwatch? Pray for a Snow Day In Switzerland
  • Nike Turned Its Most Iconic Sneaker Into a Stitched-up Leather Masterpiece
  • The Clean Grey adidas Samba Living a Secret Life as a Skate Shoe
  • The Best Skate Shoe In Luxury Is Reborn Chunkier, More '90s, More Skate Shoe (EXCLUSIVE)
  • A Military-Beige Converse Chuck Taylor With Perfectly Squared Toes
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now