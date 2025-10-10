Polo's Beautiful Return to Form

The mood has shifted at Polo Ralph Lauren. Its Spring 2026 collection is proof.

Opening with colorful beaded necklaces wrapped around a long brown suede coat, flowy slacks of the same brown hue puddling over blue espadrilles crossed with Mary Jane heels, and a thick black pair of sunglasses, the collection is as refined as Polo ever was.

These loose shapes in their thoughtful hues, underlined by Polo Ralph Lauren’s unmistakable preppy swag, is indicative of its brave new (or, maybe, age-old) direction.

Over the past few years, Polo has evolved its presentation towards something suaver, something that recalls the line's glory days in the '80s and '90s.

And if the crisply styled Fall 2025 collection was the first indication of Polo Ralph Lauren being so back, Spring 2026 is a continuation of good form.

Each of the 42 looks modernizes Polo classics, which hark back to Polo's powerhouse days in the '80s and '90s, when its campaigns were the very picture of stylish aspiration.

Ralph's rustic cable knit sweaters? They've become easy cropped hoodies. The classic white Ralph Lauren shirt? The pony shifts to the cuff, a brown leather belt loosely strapped around its waist and rows of colorful beaded bracelets wrapped around its arm. A tailored suit? A bubblegum pink shirt undercuts its severity amplified by a sheer orange and pink sash tied around the waist, and white Vans-style deck shoes.

This isn't Polo's beautiful future but its peerless modern day, classic made contemporary not through force but good taste, the taste that Ralph has always epitomized.

