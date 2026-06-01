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Nike’s Tennis Skater Crossover Is the Best of Both Worlds

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

Nike knows how to collab, and when it’s on an OG silhouette the brand built its name around, you just know it’s going to land.

Enter the Rassvet × Nike SB Zoom Tennis Classic.

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Rassvet, the Paris-based skate and fashion imprint, brings its signature understated cool. No wild branding, no color explosions, just a subtle gradient, premium materials, and that matte leather upper elevating the simplest shape.

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There’s a sense of movement here: night into day, session into after-hours, all built into the design. It’s a sneaker that doesn’t need to shout to stand out. Lived-in, never sloppy, and destined to look better the more you wear it.

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This is calm confidence, the kind that comes from knowing what works, not trying to prove it. Rassvet and Nike SB have created a collab that nods quietly to skate culture, tennis roots, and, most importantly, the beauty of not overthinking it. Sometimes, that’s all you need.

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The Rassvet × Nike SB Zoom Tennis Classic is due to drop on Nike's website later this summer.

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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