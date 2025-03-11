Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Polo Ralph Lauren Was Never Gone. But It's So Back

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
Polo Ralph Lauren
1 / 20

Polo Ralph Lauren is a fashion institution. And this industry has an unfortunate habit of taking its institutions for granted.

Well, don't call it a comeback: Polo has been here for years. Literally!

Shop Polo Ralph Lauren

Polo Ralph Lauren Fall/Winter 2025 is an absurdly stylish return to form, a tacit reminder that Polo is the OG quiet luxury label.

Long before that term was ever codified, Polo was the brand you wore to patiently project a sense of monied stylishness. It was the American Dream made tangible. And it looked pretty darn cool, at that.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Polo FW25 is a return to form from a brand that never left.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The crisply styled lookbook is a reminder of why all those other young brands hold Ralph up as an example of the aspirational ideal.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Its effortless 'round-the-shoulder sweaters, preppy wool harrington jackets, creased slacks, and classic Polo Pony'd shirting isn't individually indicative of what makes Polo so, well, Polo. Polo was never about the clothes, nice as the ones in its FW25 lookbook are.

Instead, it's all about the attitude. And Polo FW25's exceptional styling, which slides sweaters, shirts, jackets, and leathers alike into pleated trousers, is pure attitude.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

This is the visual language that's sold Polo for generations, modernized and perfected.

One of the models is even clad in a giant fur hat, so you know this is the 2025 vision.

With these good looks, a forthcoming return to the runway, and renewed buzz behind its signature dad hat, Polo is so back. Not that it went anywhere to begin with.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

adidasJapan
$145.00
Available in:
42 2/34444 2/346
Human MadeZip-Up Work Jacket
$590.00
Available in:
SMLXL
Museum of Peace & QuietWordmark Boat Tote
$95.00
Available in:
One size
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • All 10 of Saint Laurent's $31k Turntables Look as Good as They Sound (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • Streetwear Clears Its Throat, Declares Graphics Back
    • Style
  • Modern Blazers: A Buyer's Guide to Casual & Formal Tailoring
    • Style
  • Ralph Lauren's Yankees Loafers are a Home Run
    • Sneakers
  • A Ralph Lauren Alum Is Replacing Hedi Slimane at CELINE — Here's Why It Makes Sense
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • Polo Ralph Lauren Was Never Gone. But It's So Back
    • Style
  • This Nike Air Max Is Bigger Than Its Beautifully Stealthy Colorway
    • Sneakers
  • Miu Miu’s Very Own Super-Flat Sneaker Is Now Luxuriously Reptilian
    • Sneakers
  • Vans' Skate Loafer Is Built To Thrash With a Touch of Class
    • Sneakers
  • Converse's Denim Chucks Are Already Broken In (& Quite Shredded)
    • Sneakers
  • Kiko Kostadinov's Genius ASICS Sneaker Isn't Just a Slip-On: It's a Tabi Slip-On
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now