Polo Ralph Lauren Was Never Gone. But It's So Back

Polo Ralph Lauren is a fashion institution. And this industry has an unfortunate habit of taking its institutions for granted.

Well, don't call it a comeback: Polo has been here for years. Literally!

Polo Ralph Lauren Fall/Winter 2025 is an absurdly stylish return to form, a tacit reminder that Polo is the OG quiet luxury label.

Long before that term was ever codified, Polo was the brand you wore to patiently project a sense of monied stylishness. It was the American Dream made tangible. And it looked pretty darn cool, at that.

Polo FW25 is a return to form from a brand that never left.

The crisply styled lookbook is a reminder of why all those other young brands hold Ralph up as an example of the aspirational ideal.

Its effortless 'round-the-shoulder sweaters, preppy wool harrington jackets, creased slacks, and classic Polo Pony'd shirting isn't individually indicative of what makes Polo so, well, Polo. Polo was never about the clothes, nice as the ones in its FW25 lookbook are.

Instead, it's all about the attitude. And Polo FW25's exceptional styling, which slides sweaters, shirts, jackets, and leathers alike into pleated trousers, is pure attitude.

This is the visual language that's sold Polo for generations, modernized and perfected.

One of the models is even clad in a giant fur hat, so you know this is the 2025 vision.

With these good looks, a forthcoming return to the runway, and renewed buzz behind its signature dad hat, Polo is so back. Not that it went anywhere to begin with.