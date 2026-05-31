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Nike's Latest Futuristic Sneaker Might Just Be Smarter Than You

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

If there’s one thing Nike knows to play around with, it’s a sneakers under-foot. The Nike Mind is the very proof.

And now the Mind 2 is even more so. 

shop nike

This one is every bit as innovative as the first. Nike’s never been coy about blurring the lines between science experiment and sneaker drops. 

You want comfort? You get soft, responsive foam that basically turns every step into a low-key massage. You want next-level tech? Try 22 pressure points under your foot, moving and nudging your brain to pay attention to, well, everything.

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Developed in Nike’s Mind Science Department (yes, that’s apparently a thing), the Mind 002 is all about “activate your senses” energy, literally. The pressure points have been proven to fire up sensory areas in your brain, so you’re not just wearing a sneaker, you’re wearing a neural hack. 

The rest is pure Nike: a knitted upper with perforations for breathability, plush foam that’s actually comfortable, and an elastic footbed that lets those pressure points do their thing without getting weird. 

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The look is futuristic, but the vibe is all about being present, pre-game or not. In a world of distractions, the Mind 002 is the sneaker that wants you to actually feel your feet.

shop nike mind 002 pregame
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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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