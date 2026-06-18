Moncler's Massive Rick Owens Hiking Boots Are Only the Beginning

Who would hike in a pair of Rick Owens’ Megalace boots? All those laces are bound to get caught on a branch and the weight — forget about it. Unless you’re Moncler.

The high-end Italian outdoor label has just teased its Spring/Summer 2027 sneaker collaborations at an event at its new global headquarters, Casa Moncler, which includes a pair of Moncler Trailgrip Megalace boots by Rick Owens. And they’re arguably not even the craziest shoes in the lineup.

In preparation for next summer, Moncler also has collaborations with Clarks, Moon Boot, and Fragment Design in the pipeline, each of which is putting its own spin on Moncler’s outdoorsy sneaker range.

For Clarks, that means turning the Wallabee into a GORE-TEX trail shoe complete with Moncler’s sporty Trailgrip sole, kind of like the already-bonkers Clarks x adidas Wallabee ultraBOOST from last year but even more extreme. And one limited-edition release brings in Hiroshi Fujiwara’s Fragment Design to make it a three-part collaborative black Moncler Wallabee.

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Moon Boot, meanwhile, smashes together even more disparate design cues by turning its big puffy signature snow boot into a suede cowboy boot. Then, it wraps the whole thing in two sets of laces: A thin pair of technical sneaker laces and a thicker pair that crisscross around the shoe. The latter is a similar effect to that of Rick Owens’ Megalace technique, but there is, of course, only one OG.

Owens’ signature Megalace shoes manipulate extra long laces into a pentagram through a series of metal hooks, a technique the designer recently revealed was inspired by Joseph Beuys 1965 performance art piece How To Explain Pictures To A Dead Hare. “It was one of the first art moments I encountered that formed who I am today," Owens said. "Isn’t it great to realize the power of what we retail subliminally? That mix of industrial construction, shamanistic ceremony bordering on pagan hallucination is still what keeps me going.”

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And now even his Moncler outdoor boot is infused with some of that shamanistic ceremony.

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