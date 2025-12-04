Ski Pants? Try Ski Jeans (EXCLUSIVE)

Denim is heavy, water-absorbent, and absolutely not windproof. It’s everything you don’t want in athletic clothes and everything you don’t want when bombing down the side of a cold, snowy mountain. Moncler Grenoble denim is different.

Moncler Grenoble's high-spec denim debuts in its Fall/Winter 2025 collection, premiered here exclusively by Highsnobiety, and it blends in with Grenoble's typically technical fare quite naturally.

The ski-focused Moncler imprint went to Kojima, the mecca of modern-day denim in Okayama, Japan, to develop a special fabric with the technical specs required for hardy ski gear.

The result is a custom denim material engineered to be windproof, waterproof, and breathable, though you wouldn’t know it from sight alone.

Moncler’s deep indigo fabric, with its woven construction and rigid shape, certainly looks like denim. In fact, it is denim.

And yet, these denim jackets and cargo pants are just as suitable for the Alps as any ordinary synthetic textile.

This kind of material trickery is demonstrated within Grenoble's FW25, where it's worn by Lucas Pinheiro Braathen, winner of Brazil’s first-ever medal in alpine skiing, and record-breaking snowboarder Chloe Kim.

Elsewhere, conventional nylon ski gear is contrasted by leather belts, suede trims, and plush corduroy collars that Moncler Grenoble describes as “city fabrics.” But only the durable cotton-twill denim is utilized for an entire head-to-toe snow suit, making for an extreme-sports Canadian tuxedo.

The days of denim being exclusively for workwear are long gone. Earlier this year, running label Ciele developed denim running gear, fellow stylish runners Satisfy linked up with Levi’s for rock-climbing jeans, and Stone Island just added a water-resistant denim line to its high-end sportswear offering.

Techy denim is a thing now, and you can trust Moncler to bring it to the mountains.

