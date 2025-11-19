Jil Sander Perfected the Moncler Collab

Jil Sander’s debut Moncler collection is a relic from a bygone era. During Moncler’s bumper Genius event in late 2024, where it unveiled collaborations with everyone from Mercedes-Benz (by way of NIGO) to Donald Glover’s farm, Jil Sander set up an immersive experience where videos of snow-covered trees were projected on the walls as models paraded in the elegant collaboration.

Much has changed since then.

Lucie und Luke Meier, Jil Sander’s creative directors at the time and the masterminds behind this collaboration, have left the company. They’ve not only been replaced by former Bally overseer Simone Bellotti, but Bellotti already presented his first collection back in September.

Through it all, though, one thing has remained unchanged. Jil Sander x Moncler is still painfully tasteful.

Over a year after it was revealed, the collaboration is as good as ever. As it finally releases worldwide, it looks as good now as it did back then.

This is adventure gear seen through Jil Sander’s minimalist lens. A sculptural bomber jacket's imposing proportions are shaped from Moncler’s insulating down, a tailored wool overcoat hides Moncler’s insulated nylon behind its semi-formal form, and, most elaborate of all, a dome-shaped skirt is constructed of long-haired wool, giving it a rich shagginess.

The shiny technical fabrics and functional features synonymous with Moncler are present but obscured, with even its signature puffer jacket recreated from cotton to render its bulky shape organic.

The collection’s intent is epitomized by where it sits on Jil Sander’s website. Jil Sander x Moncler is listed alongside the brand’s mainline offering, home to its most progressive designs, as opposed to the function-focused JIL SANDER+ range, which was where the brand last explored a similarly outdoorsy collaboration with Arc’teryx. This isn't just outdoor gear but outdoor gear as exquisite as Jil Sander’s ready-to-wear.

