When RIMOWA's Ultra-Tough Suitcase Goes in Holiday Mode

When you picture a classic RIMOWA suitcase, images of its 1988 holiday capsule aren’t exactly what spring to mind.

Sure, these cases have the no-nonsense ergonomic design of a signature RIMOWA bag — a hard-shelled, grooved outer and bulky TSA-approved locks — but that sleek silver aluminum build that RIMOWA is synonymous with? Well, that’s replaced with something far more colorful.

Reinstated for 2025, a reproduction of those 1988 cases is arriving with the same bold primary colors as the originals.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Made from a high-performance polycarbonate, there’s the option of a red, yellow, or blue-shelled suitcase in RIMOWA's new holiday collection. And this isn’t exclusive to the outside of the bags, pop it open to find a color-matched lining inside.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The three carry-on cases, which also come with a removable shoulder strap for cross-body wear, are uploaded on RIMOWA's website for $1,200 apiece. An opportunity to buy the bags is “coming soon” according to the German label.

Arriving just at the start of spring, this is your classic hard-wearing RIMOWA suitcase, but in holiday mode.