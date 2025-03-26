When RIMOWA's Ultra-Tough Suitcase Goes in Holiday Mode
When you picture a classic RIMOWA suitcase, images of its 1988 holiday capsule aren’t exactly what spring to mind.
Sure, these cases have the no-nonsense ergonomic design of a signature RIMOWA bag — a hard-shelled, grooved outer and bulky TSA-approved locks — but that sleek silver aluminum build that RIMOWA is synonymous with? Well, that’s replaced with something far more colorful.
Reinstated for 2025, a reproduction of those 1988 cases is arriving with the same bold primary colors as the originals.
Made from a high-performance polycarbonate, there’s the option of a red, yellow, or blue-shelled suitcase in RIMOWA's new holiday collection. And this isn’t exclusive to the outside of the bags, pop it open to find a color-matched lining inside.
The three carry-on cases, which also come with a removable shoulder strap for cross-body wear, are uploaded on RIMOWA's website for $1,200 apiece. An opportunity to buy the bags is “coming soon” according to the German label.
Arriving just at the start of spring, this is your classic hard-wearing RIMOWA suitcase, but in holiday mode.