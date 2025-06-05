A RIMOWA Suitcase as Furniture

Yes, it has four small wheels at the bottom. Yes, it’s made with the familiar grooved aluminum of RIMOWA’s ubiquitous bags. But no, this isn’t a suitcase — it’s a stool!

By teaming up with Vitra, the Swiss family-owned furniture manufacturer responsible for making iconic designs like the Eames Aluminum Chair, RIMOWA has created two pieces of homeware.

The duo is releasing the aforementioned stool, a square-shaped design similar to RIMOWA’s compact suitcase with a detachable seat cushion on the top and internal storage space upholstered with Vitra fabric.

While the silver aluminum stool is unmistakably RIMOWA, it arrives alongside a toolbox that comes straight from the world of Vitra.

The Vitra Toolbox, designed by Arik Levy in 2010 to organize and store small objects, has been updated with RIMOWA’s signature anodized aluminum casing.

Both items feature both company's high-quality craftsmanship: All aluminum components are produced in RIMOWA’s headquarters in Cologne while upholstered textile elements are made on the Vitra Campus in Weil am Rhein. The collection will be released in limited quantities on June 18.

Only 1000 of the aluminum stools have been manufactured, retailing for €2,200 (around $2,500). And the toolbox (costing €550, around $625) is even more limited with only 100 up for grabs.

To get your hands on either of these limited-edition items, make sure you're on Vitra or RIMOWA’s website at 6:15 p.m. CET when they drop.

It's a rare sight seeing two titans of their respective fields team up like this. And it turns out the resulting products are going to be almost equally rare.

