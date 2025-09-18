The Aluminium Backpack Only RIMOWA Could Make

The quintessential luxe suitcase maker, RIMOWA, is rolling out another industrial aluminium travel companion. But this time, you won’t be rolling it through the terminal.

The new RIMOWA Aluminium Original Backpack has no wheels at all. As the name suggests, this is a RIMOWA for your back.

It is RIMOWA’s design language through and through. Not to be confused with some of the brand's leather backpack offerings, this is straight-up a RIMOWA suitcase stripped bare and tweaked for backpacking.

The backpack in silver is crafted in ultra-resistant anodised aluminium, with plenty of internal pockets for travel electronics, a removable interior divider with space for a 16" laptop, and even a suitcase attachment sleeve so your RIMOWA backpack can seamlessly connect to your RIMOWA suitcase.

RIMOWA Aluminium Original Backpack 1 / 5

And if you were worried about wearing some conductive aluminium around during your sunny Malta run, the minds over at Cologne have added breathable back padding and adjustable shoulder straps, whether you’re a two-strap traveler or a one-shoulder type.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Much of RIMOWA's success can be attributed to its almost singular pursuit of creating hard-wearing bags. The recipe for the label's hardy suitcases has barely changed in over a century.

However, a big part of what fuels its ubiquity today is its ability to cleverly reinterpret that storied past. Collaborations ranging from prestigious furniture makers like Vitra to more hype-friendly drops with Rick Owens help to frame this suitcase maker as more than just a maker of high-quality goods. It's a big part of what gives RIMOWA its cool.

The brand even once did a backpack with adidas. (Not too far from what we have today, mind you.)

RIMOWA Aluminium Original Backpack 1 / 6

Travel is RIMOWA’s staple flex, but a backpack like this might be just as fly on the back-to-school circuit if you pick it up over at RIMOWA’s website for €1,900 (about $2,250).

Regardless, if you’re a RIMOWA-head, it’s only fitting that you put the luggage maker on your back, the same one that’s been carrying your belongings from destination to destination.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.