Highsnobiety
Salomon Has Your Fall Sneaker Rotation on Lock

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers

Contrary to popular belief, the perfect fall sneaker does exist. Well, three of them actually.

Released to celebrate its 75th anniversary, Salomon has dropped a trio of fall-ready sneakers, each of which pay homage to its pioneering 1992 silhouette the Adventure 7.

Taking the unmistakably Salomon material composition and a concoction of heritage-inspired hues, the French outdoors label has reimagined its XT-6 EXPANSE, RAID WIND, and XT-QUEST silhouettes, just in time for some damp, rainy dog walks.

Because that’s what everyone’s looking for nowadays: versatility. A sneaker equipped for every occasion, no matter the time or place.

Released under the brand’s Salomon Sportstyle line, the 75th Anniversary Pack – which is reportedly available online now – is a continuation of the label’s versatile footwear offering, meaning it's as suited for a night down the pub, as it is scaling a mountain.

Salomon
1 / 3

It’s this USP that has seen the brand’s popularity soar in recent years, with the XT-6 silhouette almost impossible to get away from.

Collaborations have undoubtedly played their part too. Salomon has teamed up with the likes of and wander, Bodega, and Children of the discordance in the last month alone, with BEAMS, Slam Jam, and COMME des GARÇONS also among the brand’s partners.

Sometimes though, it’s the mainline stuff that hits hard – and it’s certainly the case with this 75th Anniversary Pack.

Whether you’re trying to cop the XT-6, RAID WIND, or the XT-QUEST, one thing is for certain: you’ll look the bollocks this fall, regardless.

Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
