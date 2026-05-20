New Balance Proves the Stereotypical Dad Shoe Still Has Room to Play With

New Balance thrives in the dad sneaker category. Seriously, it has mastered the formula.​

But it’s refreshing to see NB switch things up, even if the Allerdale Uadwlwo is still technically a dad sneaker, it’s a little less on the nose.

​With an almost skater-like silhouette, this sneaker is one for the everyday kinda guy. For the one who struggles to pair together an inoffensive outfit, this is about to become your go-to.​

New Balance 1 / 2

The Allerdale isn’t out here fighting for attention, but it’s definitely not fading into the background either. “Vaporous Grey/Chipmunk” keeps things neutral without going beige overboard, and the Made in UK pedigree means you know the quality is dialed in.​

No bells, no whistles, no try-hard details even, just a sneaker that’s easy to wear and even easier to respect.​

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The Allerdale doesn’t need a “moment”, unlike the NB we’re used to, it’s the pair that accidentally overtakes your entire rotation. For once, being a little under the radar is the whole point.

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