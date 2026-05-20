New Balance Proves the Stereotypical Dad Shoe Still Has Room to Play With
New Balance thrives in the dad sneaker category. Seriously, it has mastered the formula.
But it’s refreshing to see NB switch things up, even if the Allerdale Uadwlwo is still technically a dad sneaker, it’s a little less on the nose.
With an almost skater-like silhouette, this sneaker is one for the everyday kinda guy. For the one who struggles to pair together an inoffensive outfit, this is about to become your go-to.
The Allerdale isn’t out here fighting for attention, but it’s definitely not fading into the background either. “Vaporous Grey/Chipmunk” keeps things neutral without going beige overboard, and the Made in UK pedigree means you know the quality is dialed in.
No bells, no whistles, no try-hard details even, just a sneaker that’s easy to wear and even easier to respect.
The Allerdale doesn’t need a “moment”, unlike the NB we’re used to, it’s the pair that accidentally overtakes your entire rotation. For once, being a little under the radar is the whole point.
Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping and subscribe to Shopper for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.