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Nike Deserted Its Ultimate Sneaker. Literally

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

A crisp, fresh out of the box pair of white leather Air Force 1’s is hard to beat. Even now.

Luckily for us all, Nike has never stopped trying to replicate that same energy through new and improved textures, colorways and collabs. Speaking of, say hello to the “Desert Khaki.”

shop nike

This is one elevated, perfectly neutral AF1. The upper delivers khaki goodness with a half-and-half treatment: one side a classic suede, the other almost tweed-like, giving the shoe a subtle, tactile split personality. 

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It’s the kind of material mash-up that feels both elevated and a little bit unexpected. Unsurprisingly, though, it works. 

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AF1 releases have gone one of two ways in recent years: ultra high tech, with Vibram soles and enough GORE-TEX to go around, or a paired-back neutrally toned pair like this one. Very little in between, but it’s fair to say Nike has everyone covered. 

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The new Air Force 1 "Desert Khaki" sneakers are said to be dropping in July. Fans can expect them to land on Nike's website. 

shop air force 1

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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