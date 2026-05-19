New Balance's Stripped-Back Dad Shoe Is Ready to Shred

If you thought New Balance was limited to dad shoes, think again. They even cater to skaters.​

In a luscious suede moment, the Numeric 770 in “Marblehead” is everything you’d want in a skate shoe, with the added bonus of not resembling one (at least, partly)

​Inspired by early 90s court shoes, the beauty of the 770 lies in the fact it’s beyond wearable, regardless of your board skills. In fact, these could be cooler if you don’t identify as a certified skater.​

The Numeric 770 has quite a few sport credentials under its belt at this point. It was initially designed to be a cross-country trainer. You can see why the pivot was called for, to be fair. It definitely looks more comfortable in a park than it would on a track.​

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Thankfully, it does more than look the part. With a reinforced toe cap and a new and improved underfoot, NB are proving they may not be known for their skate scene, but with drops like this, they probably should be.​

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The Numeric 770 is due to be released on New Balance’s website for $125 on May 29.​

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