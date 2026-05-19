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New Balance's Stripped-Back Dad Shoe Is Ready to Shred

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers
New Balance
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If you thought New Balance was limited to dad shoes, think again. They even cater to skaters.​

In a luscious suede moment, the Numeric 770 in “Marblehead” is everything you’d want in a skate shoe, with the added bonus of not resembling one (at least, partly)

shop new balance Numeric 770

​Inspired by early 90s court shoes, the beauty of the 770 lies in the fact it’s beyond wearable, regardless of your board skills. In fact, these could be cooler if you don’t identify as a certified skater.​

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The Numeric 770 has quite a few sport credentials under its belt at this point. It was initially designed to be a cross-country trainer. You can see why the pivot was called for, to be fair. It definitely looks more comfortable in a park than it would on a track.​

New Balance
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Thankfully, it does more than look the part. With a reinforced toe cap and a new and improved underfoot, NB are proving they may not be known for their skate scene, but with drops like this, they probably should be.​

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The Numeric 770 is due to be released on New Balance’s website for $125 on May 29.​

shop new balance

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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