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New Balance’s Olive Green Dad Sneaker Is Truly Down to Earth

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

It's just something about olive-green New Balance dad shoes that packs an extra earthy punch.

Take the brand's newest "Dark Olivine" 9060 sneakers, for instance. These versions feature the signature smooth suede and mesh uppers, but they've been splashed with these earthy green shades, mixing matcha flavors with classic mossy greens.

Shop New Balance 9060

In the end, we're met with a good-looking "Dark Olivine" 9060, which, by the way, is now available on the brand's website for $160.

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New Balance is building a pretty solid arsenal with the olive green colorway. The "Dark Olivine" scheme has also appeared on the brand's 740 sneaker and even the Miu Miu-style 204L model. And they were quite good and green.

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Paired with New Balance's unapologetically thick 9060, it's another treat for the collection, and easily one of the best 9060s to date.

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New Balance's 9060 has been around for only a few years, and it has already lived quite a life. It got a spin from New Balance's hottest collaborator, Joe Freshgoods. It has transformed into a chunky summer mule-sandal. And it's expected to become a 993 hybrid sneaker soon.

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The original 9060 sneaker is still kicking. It continues to enjoy nice, tasty spins like "Truffle Salt" and velvety "Rich Oak." Add the new "Dark Olivine" pairs to the list, too.

Shop New Balance

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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