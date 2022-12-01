We're All In on Madhappy's Salomon XT-6 FT

Madhappy is a brand doing good things, not only in the realm of fashion, but mental health, too.

Since its inception in 2017, the Los Angeles outfit has been encouraging conversation around wellbeing by creating various garments, each of which have been designed to uplift people both physically, mentally, and spiritually.

Throughout its relatively short lifespan, Madhappy has jammed with the likes of Vans and Beats on a number of collaborations, something that’s continued this season besides French outdoors aficionados Salomon.

Taking on the brand’s robust XT-6 FT silhouette (the first time an external collaborator has done so), Madhappy presents the sneaker with an revamped techy upper, equipped with comforting Sensifit layering.

“The Salomon Team both in North America and at their HQ have been a true pleasure to work with,” said Noah Raf, co-founder of Madhappy following the release. “Their deep understanding of product and culture has been inspiring and led us to our first project together on the XT-6 FT.”

Typically for a Salomon shoe, the XT-6 FT houses a Mud Contagrip underfoot — ideal for tackling uneven surfaces — and the brand’s epochal Quicklace lacing system for easy-on easy-off tightening.

While an official launch date is yet to be confirmed, if previous releases are anything to go by, Madhappy for Salomon XT-6 FT is likely to launch soon.

In the meantime, why not revel in some more Salomon goodness from 2022, like its MM6 Maison Margiela collaboration, or its wild RANRA link-up?