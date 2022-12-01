Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

We're All In on Madhappy's Salomon XT-6 FT

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers

Madhappy is a brand doing good things, not only in the realm of fashion, but mental health, too.

Since its inception in 2017, the Los Angeles outfit has been encouraging conversation around wellbeing by creating various garments, each of which have been designed to uplift people both physically, mentally, and spiritually.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Throughout its relatively short lifespan, Madhappy has jammed with the likes of Vans and Beats on a number of collaborations, something that’s continued this season besides French outdoors aficionados Salomon.

Taking on the brand’s robust XT-6 FT silhouette (the first time an external collaborator has done so), Madhappy presents the sneaker with an revamped techy upper, equipped with comforting Sensifit layering.

“The Salomon Team both in North America and at their HQ have been a true pleasure to work with,” said Noah Raf, co-founder of Madhappy following the release. “Their deep understanding of product and culture has been inspiring and led us to our first project together on the XT-6 FT.”

Typically for a Salomon shoe, the XT-6 FT houses a Mud Contagrip underfoot — ideal for tackling uneven surfaces — and the brand’s epochal Quicklace lacing system for easy-on easy-off tightening.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

While an official launch date is yet to be confirmed, if previous releases are anything to go by, Madhappy for Salomon XT-6 FT is likely to launch soon.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In the meantime, why not revel in some more Salomon goodness from 2022, like its MM6 Maison Margiela collaboration, or its wild RANRA link-up? Or hold tight for Madhappy to drop. It’s your choice.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Carhartt WIPMarfa Hoodie Misty Sage
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
HighsnobietyMoleskin CPO Shirt Navy
$155.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
ASICSGel-1130 Oyster Grey Pure Silver
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • An Underrated Salomon Sneaker Goes Amphibious
  • Salomon Clothing Hi-Tech Enough for the Trails, Formal Enough for the Office
  • From Nike to Salomon, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • GR10K & Salomon’s Rugged Trail Sneaker Is of Military-Grade Strength
  • From Nike to Salomon, Browse This Week's Best Sneaker Releases
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now