Madhappy Made Converse More Mallcore (EXCLUSIVE)

For the first time ever, Madhappy and Converse are teaming up. But honestly, it's about time. These two brands have been circling each other's stylistic orbits for a while.

As the very picture of Gen-Z youth culture, Madhappy is long overdue for a collaborative Chuck Taylor, given that the most classic Converse sneaker is a generational young-person shoe (though, yes, it's also for everyone). How perfect that the end result makes an aughts-era classic even more mallcore.

Madhappy's collaborative Converse Chuck 70 sneakers are dressed in black, white, and evocative "Thunder Daze," also known as grey. Simple enough but also subtle enough to hide the many thoughtful touches throughout.

Each of the sneakers are gently spruced up with light distressing, raw edges, and a suede heel, all of which give the sneakers a well-loved look down to the white rubber outsole also coming pre-scuffed. The signature Converse star is softened in felt, while Madhappy's loopy logo finds a home near the sneaker's toe box and tongue.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The end result is a funky shoe that looks like it's seen its share of joie de vivre.

Converse 1 / 3

Just check out the aesthetics of academia in the accompanying campaign, which sees influencer Enya Umanzor clad in vintage Ambercombie-ish crop tops, argyle cardigans and flared corduroys, all of which reiterate a Y2K mallcore feel that's central to the Madhappy world.

Available on the Converse website and Madhappy's site on December 9, Madhappy's collaborative Chucks function as an exploration of both brands' casual-cool charm, ageless but very much of a certain age. Eternal youth of the spirit, maybe, something that makes Converse Converse and Madhappy a difficult-to-describe distillation of cool.

Even when Converse is partnering with Isabel Marant or Madhappy with Marni, both brands maintain this approachable aura. So, put Converse and Madhappy in a room together, and voilà, you get a lived-in shoe that looks like it’s strolled from Auntie Annes to Hollister and back again.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.