SAN SAN GEAR x ADVANCED RESEARCH: Great Technichal Gear Knows No Borders

Written by Tom Barker in Style

SAN SAN GEAR, the South Korean label specializing in stylish, streetwear-leaning technical gear, has one obvious thing in common with ADVANCED RESEARCH, the Berlin-based platform documenting the best in utilitarian fashion design: an appreciation for great, functional clothing.

However, the duo's collaboration goes deeper than just exploring their shared interest in the technical, outdoorsy side of fashion.

SAN SAN GEAR and ADVANCED RESEARCH link up to create the East meets East capsule, a limited edition release referencing their homelands — South Korea, East Asia and East Germany.

The collection utilizes strichtarn, a military camouflage pattern developed in East Germany, on a full technical uniform including a rain jacket with an asymmetrical zipper running across the body, a multi-pocket utility vest, and a cap that doubles up as a face mask.

"By merging East Geman visual elements with functional design, the collection pays tribute to resilience and unity," reads a statement by both brands.

The full collection is already available on SAN SAN GEAR's website but is now launching in Europe, on the spaces inbetween, at 21:00 CEST.

ADVANCED RESEARCH has built an almost 200k-strong Instagram following through its curation of cutting-edge outdoor clothing. Now, it's proving it can also make those clothes — while weaving a fascinating historical narrative into every item in the process.

