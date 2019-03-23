Location: Seoul, South Korea

Season: FW19

Key Looks: The identical bucket-hat-wearing duo is too cute and too fire to ignore.

Editor’s Notes: We’re in the midst of Seoul Fashion Week FW19, and Highsnobiety’s editor-at-large Christopher Morency is on the scene to capture the best street style. It turns out the real style gods are actually small children (with a little help from their parents).

Seoul’s fashion kids were seen wearing pint-sized pieces including the likes of Louis Vuitton x Supreme, OFF-WHITE, and Balenciaga Triple S. The scene is admittedly somewhat cynical, with parents bringing suitcases full of clothes along to better show off their children in front of photographers, in the hope of scoring a modeling or acting gig. But, the kids seemed to be enjoying themselves, which at the end of the day is all that matters.

Swipe through the gallery above to marvel at the tiny ‘fits and impressive posing skills.

Words by Miranda Unwin Weekend Editor Another Australian in Berlin.