Walk Into an Armani Store in 2026, Walk Out with Armani From 1979

The ARMANI / Archivio website compiles over 5,500 archival Armani looks, documents over 30,200 individual Armani pieces, and neatly places them in categories from “deconstruction” to “draping.” It’s fantastic.

Flicking through pictures of Armani’s sumptuous tailoring is a healthy pastime for all menswear nerds, as spiking Google searches for “vintage giorgio armani,” which increased 40% from 2014 to 2024 — and spiked even higher in 2025 after Mr. Armani’s death — can attest. As can the 30,000+ Instagram followers of @myarmaniarchive, an account run by a superfan celebrating the Italian designer's genius. But the only thing better than seeing this generational suiting on a screen is seeing it in person. That’s where ARMANI / Archivio’s new project steps in.

After digitally releasing the bible of vintage Armani, ARMANI / Archivio is taking its mission IRL.

ARMANI / Archivio has recreated 13 looks, taken from a 15-year period starting in 1979, shot and styled by Eli Russell Linnetz, the mastermind behind ERL. These kinds of pieces from Armani’s most influential years are what vintage collectors pine for, and they’re now (re)releasing both online and in boutiques.

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It starts with a Spring/Summer 1979 look consisting of a double-breasted leather jacket, its slender peaked lapels borrowed from a blazer but its elasticated waist and billowing shape taken from a coaches jacket, paired with flowing double-pleated pants and a generous shirt to match. As the collection travels through Armani’s golden years, it expands to include a brown leather 1981 women’s jacket, its long panels of layered leather informed by ceremonial samurai armor, and a spacious three-piece double-breasted suit from 1990.

The final look, from Spring/Summer 1994, is vintage Armani (literally!) and consists of a three-buttoned blazer in his signature light brown hue and relaxed cut paired with a lightweight shirt and pleated pants of equally OTT proportions. This is Armani’s louche feel epitomized, and it’s increasingly relevant today.

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You’ll find not-so-subtle callbacks to ‘90s Armani in Saint Laurent’s broad-shouldered suiting, which helped solidify its spot as the world’s hottest brand on the Lyst Index, and in LVMH Prize-winner Soshiotsuki's roomy suits. But, really, every deftly oversized suit that hits store shelves owes a debt to 20th-century Armani. And now you can go straight (back) to the source.

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