Only Fashion's Depressed Rich Kids Would Make $200,000 Art Out of a Guillotine

Leave to Enfants Riches Déprimés ("Depressed Rich Kids"), to make a $200,000 guillotine swing set called the Only Child. Well, it's actually $199,500 minus tax.

The large motionless metal swing, designed by Enfants Riches Déprimés' founder, Henri Alexander Levy, is currently on display at Maxfield Los Angeles, as part of an exclusive ERD popup. There, you'll also discover more on-brand art, like bronze Dick Man Ashtray sculptures, which need no further explanation.

Some of these pieces first appeared at the brand's Spring/Summer 2026 presentation in Paris last year. But Enfants Riches Déprimés has not only brought its rare art to LA but also made it available for purchase for the first time. The Dick Man Ashtray is also up for grabs at the pop-up, if you have $59,000 to spare.

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And that's just the art portion. The Enfants Riches Déprimés x Maxfield pop-up also offers an up-close and personal look at the SS26 collection. Plus, there are some clothes and accessories available exclusively at Maxfield, a real rarity for ERD, including leather goods and faded tees featuring hand-worked details.

Typical for Enfants Riches Déprimés, extraordinary for any other brand.

The fashion label has built a huge international following with its widely popular punk-inspired pieces, often heavily distressed and, on occassion, completely destroyed. Think hand-studded leather jackets, dirtied washed denim, and worn-in graphic tees, ranging from $600 to $6,000. And it sells out worldwide.

Sounds about right for depressed rich kids.

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Enfants Riches Déprimés has been around since 2012, and even has its own store in Paris. But the brand has really taken off in recent years, thanks in part to cosigns from Travis Barker and Travis Scott. It's available at a few retailers, but Enfants Riches Déprimés prefers to keep its business pipeline close and tight, which makes its pieces especially exclusive and therefore, high in demand. Limited drops build hype, economics 101.

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That's why its Maxfield popup is interesting. It's somewhat rare for Enfants Riches Déprimés to make pieces this exclusive.

But hey, that's why it calls itself an anti-digital brand, meaning you have to see it IRL to believe it. Blink and you might miss what the brand does next, like drop a special-edition pop-up tee or make a $200,000 swing set.

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