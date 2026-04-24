Lemaire’s First-Ever Scent Is a Lot Like Its Clothes

A long chunk of braided linen that looks like hair, an abstract ceramic clay blob, natural cotton cushions stuffed with Douglas fir tree shavings, two interlinked wood rings, and a round ceramic egg that opens up to unveil a small ceramic ball. This seemingly random assortment of objects is actually Lemaire’s first entry into the perfumery game. It is also a random assortment of objects.

At first glance, doesn't sound very Lemaire. But, actually, this is quintessential Lemaire, subverting every expectation of what a luxury fragrance line might look (or smell like) while remaining supremely suave.

The French house’s debut scents, of which there are five, aren’t designed to be worn on the skin but to be applied to this motley assortment of ceramics and fake hair, spreading their distinct smells throughout your home.

In typical Lemaire fashion, everything comes back to art — and an artful way of living. The two scentable ceramics are a collaboration with the estate of French ceramic artist Annie Fourmanoir, pairing her experimental forms with a spicy, woody whiff and Bois d’Ombre’s smoky aroma while the linen braid feels like an homage to the unusual artistic materials used by makers like Bless.

It also requires special treatment: While the other scented art pieces are imagined as showpieces for the home, the braided “hair” is to be attached to coat hangers where it releases the warm scent of dried grass. Likewise, the wood rings — the only object without an accompanying fragrance bottle, as they naturally exude the soft smell of cedar — have natural moth-repellent properties and are designed to sit in drawers.

Leave these scented objects around the French label’s flowy shirts and twisted pants to allow the scent of Lemaire to naturally infuse the clothes of Lemaire. Or, at the very least, the homey spaces where Lemaire prefers to house its elegant collections. This’ll be nowhere near as potent as spraying a bottle of eau de parfum onto your clothes, which makes sense because Lemaire has always been defined by subtleties.

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