Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

s.k. manor hill Is Looking Glorious in Green

Written by Tayler Willson in Style
s.k. manor hill
1 / 12

New York-based s.k. manor hill is a brand centered around sustainability, and has been since its 2016 inception.

Focused on creating “beautiful, timeless, and sustainable clothing,” the brand – which recently released its Spring/Summer 2022 collection – the brand has garnered a loyal global following, working out of the famous NY Historic Garment District.

Now previewing its Spring/Summer collection for 2023, s.k. manor mill hones in on its love for Mother Nature, spotlighting the varying hues of green it produces.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
s.k. manor hill
1 / 8

Complemented by a myriad of browns, beige, and grey tones – which embody the earth, sand, and rock, respectively – the collection is made using natural fiber fabrics and made locally, with the exception of UK-crafted knitwear pieces.

Set to show officially at New York Fashion Week later this season, the collection comprises everyday pieces like shirting, utility vests, and jumpers, alongside legwear, shorts and a concoction of accessories.

s.k. manor hill
1 / 6

Described by founder Dominic Sondag – a somewhat protege of Nepenthes’ ​​Daiki Sazuki – as “a brand made in New York for people who think for themselves,” s.k. manor hill is a unique and independent fashion house doing things its own way – a refreshing approach to fashion in an otherwise congested industry.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Derived of any outlandish styles or mind-boggling technologies, it’s brand that not only promises to make “beautiful, timeless, and sustainable clothing,” (something which can be a rarity in this day and age), but it delivers it too.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Café de Flore x HighsnobietyNot In Paris 4 Hoodie Heather Grey
$150.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
MerrellHydro Moc Black Brindle
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
GramicciShell Gear Shorts Slate Grey
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas' Super Lowkey Sneaker Looks Wonderfully Kill Bill-ish
  • This Smokin' "Samba" Sneaker Has No Business Looking This Suave
  • For Nike's Low-Slung Uptempo Sneaker, Looking Good Comes Easy
  • In "Stadium Green," Nike's Skate-Themed Air Forces Are Almost Too Good-Looking
  • Two Niche Outdoor Brands, One Tenacious Trek Shoe
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now