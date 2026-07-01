Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS's Hybrid Nike Air Max Dolce SP Loafer Is Sweeter than Candy

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 3

Nike is at its sweetest with COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS. The Air Max Dolce SP is a decidedly sweet Air Max sneaker loafer (snoafer, for those in the know.)

Sculptural lines mold the upper, giving the Dolce SP an architectural charm that juxtaposes the sporty outsole, which wears that signature Nike Air Unit, because this is still an Air Max afterall. Cage-style paneling at the upper adds another layer of texture, mirroring the molded Nike Swoosh at the heel.

shop nike here
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The sweet candy-pink colorway ties in perfectly with the hybrid shoe's "Dolce" title, and honestly, what's sweeter than a mixed-up shoe that doesn't know if it wants to be at a board meeting, on the basketball court, or on a Parisian runway?

COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS's Air Max Dolce SP made its debut in May, as a snazzy black and white stunner, and since then, the Swoosh has only sweetened the deal.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In June, COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS and Nike released a smooth leather iteration of the mixy shoe, forgoing sculptural stitching and battle-esque caging for smooth leather and discreet stitching.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Very demure and such.

But now, the Air Max Dolce SP is returning to its roots with a bubblegum pink iteration that's just as sweet as it gets.

shop nike here

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping and subscribe to Shopper for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Coated In Redemption Red, Nike’s Signature Lifestyle Baller Is All Loved Up
  • Nike’s Butter Yellow Air Max Sandal Is a Summery Delight
  • Nike’s Bubblegum Pink Tennis Sneaker Is Something to Chew On
  • Jordan's Ballet Sneaker Is Officially on Pointe
  • This Wonderfully Woven Nike Sneaker Plays Both Fields
What To Read Next
  • This Brand's Quiet Textures Are Louder Than Any Logo
  • Bad Bunny’s Insanely Webbed adidas Sneaker Is Having Way Too Much Fun
  • The Key to a Great Shoe Collab? It’s Surprisingly Boring
  • COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS's Hybrid Nike Air Max Dolce SP Loafer Is Sweeter than Candy
  • How The Cult of Sports Took Over Culture
  • Sarah Burton’s First Givenchy Menswear Treats Tracksuits Like Real Suits
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now