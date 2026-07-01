COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS's Hybrid Nike Air Max Dolce SP Loafer Is Sweeter than Candy

Nike is at its sweetest with COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS. The Air Max Dolce SP is a decidedly sweet Air Max sneaker loafer (snoafer, for those in the know.)

Sculptural lines mold the upper, giving the Dolce SP an architectural charm that juxtaposes the sporty outsole, which wears that signature Nike Air Unit, because this is still an Air Max afterall. Cage-style paneling at the upper adds another layer of texture, mirroring the molded Nike Swoosh at the heel.

The sweet candy-pink colorway ties in perfectly with the hybrid shoe's "Dolce" title, and honestly, what's sweeter than a mixed-up shoe that doesn't know if it wants to be at a board meeting, on the basketball court, or on a Parisian runway?

COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS's Air Max Dolce SP made its debut in May, as a snazzy black and white stunner, and since then, the Swoosh has only sweetened the deal.

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In June, COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS and Nike released a smooth leather iteration of the mixy shoe, forgoing sculptural stitching and battle-esque caging for smooth leather and discreet stitching.

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Very demure and such.

But now, the Air Max Dolce SP is returning to its roots with a bubblegum pink iteration that's just as sweet as it gets.

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