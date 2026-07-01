adidas’ Cutesy Mary Jane Is Soft as Butter & Twice as Sweet

Just when you thought adidas’ cutesy little Mary Jane's couldn’t get any more adorable, it goes and throws Care Bears all over it.

Enter the adidas Originals x Care Bears Samba Jane.

The Samba Jane has been a surprisingly successful iteration of an already hugely popular sneaker. The fact adidas went rogue extended the lifespan of a shoe that had pretty much been exhausted and the Samba Jane is every bit as appealing as its predecessor, if not more so.

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Not only is this one drenched in a delicious butter yellow but it also swaps the classic leather for a plush velvet upper that somehow makes the silhouette even sweeter. As if that wasn’t enough, Care Bears graphics and playful details are sprinkled throughout, leaning all the way into the collaboration without tipping into costume territory.

Cute? Undeniably. But beneath all the fuzzy, feel-good energy sits one of adidas’ smartest reinterpretations in recent memory, proving the Samba Jane still has plenty of surprises left.

If this is what playing dress-up looks like, consider us locked in.

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