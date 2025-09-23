From Jordan to New Balance, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on release dates and where to buy. Please note: Some sneakers may sell out at speed.

Raffles, friends and family releases, and player exclusives — all of that before a mere mention of the many fire general sneaker releases out there. The world of sneaker drops can be a tricky place to navigate, but we’re here to help. Behold, the best of the best of what's arriving on shop floors this week.

This week’s selection sees a hiking sneaker collaboration between Diemme and JJJound, Jordan's Levi's high-tops, as well as the arrival of a surprisingly slender New Balance sneaker.

The cream of the sneaker crop awaits you. What are you waiting for?

Shop the best sneaker releases on the market, as well as upcoming sneaker drops, below.

Nike G.T. Future 'Metallic Red Bronze'

Release Date: February 21

Editor's Notes: Any way you look at it, this is an insane shoe. It's similar to the polarizing Nike Foamposite in that it has a molded upper that acts (and looks) like a futuristic shield of some sort. It's stacked with cushioning tech, so it is intended for real basketball usage, but it's such a striking design that we think this one will be more common on IG grids than the hardwood court.

New Balance MT10T 'Pumpernickel Black Coffee'

Release Date: February 18

Editor's Notes: New Balance has a penchant for pushing the boat out. From its loafer, to its moc-toed Clarks Wallabee competitor, no silhouette is outside its wheelhouse. The MT10T provides further proof, if you needed it. Built on a Vibram sole unit, the incredibly lightweight, slip-on design of the MT10T is intended for everyday wear.

Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble I-95

Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble I-95 $200 Buy at Nike

Release Date: February 19

Editor's Notes: Inspired by Baltimore's street bike scene, connected to hubs like Philadelphia, New Jersey, and New York by the I-95 road, this Air Max 95 is built to be shredded. An upper crafted from TPU and durable mesh combines with hiking boot-style D-ring eyelets and rope laces for a hard-wearing and super industrial finish.

Jordan 3 Retro Levi’s Indigo

Nike Jordan 3 Retro Levi’s Indigo $295 Buy at Nike

Release Date: February 21

Editor's Notes: Two American icons meet in the Jordan 3 Retro Levi's Indigo. The hallowed silhouette of the Jordan 3 is fitted out with tough indigo denim uppers complemented by the unmistakable red label of the world's favorite jeans maker.

DIEMME x Coverchord Grappa Hiker

Release Date: February 21

Editor's Notes: Italian label Diemme has been crafting premium boots for generations, and its collection ranges from summit-ready boots to everyday hiking trainers. The Grappa Hiker is one of the brand's most wearable silhouettes, treading the line between performance and versatility. In collaboration with Coverchord, the Grappa is treated to a grey and black colorway highlighted by flashes of bold green to the eyelet, laces, and upper.

WTAPS x New Balance Made in USA 1300

New Balance WTAPS x New Balance Made in USA 1300 $295 Buy at New Balance

Release Date: February 20

Editor's Notes: WTAPS has a long and very succesful history when it comes to sneaker collaborations, and it's great to see the brand back in the saddle with New Balance. While much of its archive looks to bold brand signatures like the skull and crossbones, the WTAPS x New Balance Made in USA 1300 keeps things super toned-down with an all-black finish except for a standout white heel tab.

Diemme Movida

Release Date: February 19

Editor's Notes: JJJound isn't one to overcomplicate things. In fact, the label is known for doing exactly the opposite. Simplifying things is the name of the game, and when executed correctly, on a shoe with a lot going on, it can be the best way to amplify a silhouette's best bits. Look no further than the JJJound x Diemme Movida to see what we mean.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.