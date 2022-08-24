Stone Island Whips Out the Roller on its FW22 Knitwear

Stone Island's always got a new trick up its sleeve. It's in its nature as a hub for experimentation, exploration, and straight-up scientific expression through style. Seriously, the brand rarely goes a fortnight without spotlighting new material innovations, leading to some of the most exciting seasonal rollouts across the full length of the fashion industry.

Fall/Winter 2022 has already picked pace, especially as we edge close to summer's end. Four weeks to go, by the way. While there's still plenty more to be desired, including the camouflage-inspired Ghost line, Marina, and whatever other belters the Special Processes selection offers, the season is far from lacking.

Following the release of star-studded Stellina pieces a couple of weeks ago, Stone Island has shifted its focus from outerwear to knitwear. While outerwear is the category for which the brand is so desired across the world, especially thanks to years of reflective bangers, knitwear is pure excellence.

Each season, knitwear certainly has innovations of its own, typically relying on how the weight of pieces is manipulated, the dye treatments applied to yarns, or how logos and patterns are worked into the construction of a jumper. For FW22, a multi-process finish results in a series of head-turners.

Dubbed MANUAL PRINT TREATMENT "MOTION SATURATION," this newly introduced finish describes pure wool hooded knits that are garment dyed, with hand-sprayed color applied to the right side before undergoing a manual color rolled treatment. Finally, laser treatment is applied to create the oversized Compass logo.

The full three-piece selection, "Aqua," "Peach," and "Natural White," are available to shop online now via Stone Island.